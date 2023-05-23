Officials announced Tuesday that NASCAR Cup Series star Daniel Suárez will make his debut at Thunder Road as part of the 44th Vermont Governor’s Cup on July 13.
While he’ll be facing off against the local Late Model standouts on July 13th, Suárez will be taking all the notes he can in preparation for his return to Quarry Hill just one week later. The national-caliber racer will be part of the impressive lineup of Superstar Racing Experience stars ready to make their world debut at Thunder Road on July 20.
“I am very excited about the Governor’s Cup,” Suarez said. “I have heard many good things about Thunder Road as well as the event. This will be a new experience for me and I am looking forward to it as well as the SRX the following week. I’m going to spend a lot of time in Vermont that week.”
Suárez hails from Monterrey, Mexico and has been competing in the NASCAR series since 2015 after multi-year success on the NASCAR Mexico Series circuit. After earning the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Joe Gibbs Racing, Suárez made the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series with JGR before driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. In 2021 Suárez joined the newly found Trackhouse Racing team headed by Justin Marks and has been in the No. 99 ride ever since.
Last season Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to earn a NASCAR Cup Series win when he prevailed at Sonoma Raceway. He rode that momentum to a top-10 points finish in stock car racing’s most elite platform. Most recently, Suárez took the pole position in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway en route to a strong top-10 finish at the revived North Carolina oval last Sunday. Now, he faces a new challenge by taking on Thunder Road drivers for the first time behind the wheel of a Dale Shaw-prepared Late Model.
“We’re very excited to welcome Daniel Suárez to Thunder Road,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Daniel is part of a strong youth movement with Trackhouse Racing at our sport’s highest levels, so to have him come up to Thunder Road will be a big boost for the track and we know the fans will love it.”
The Governor’s Cup 150 will feature the top Late Model stars for their longest point-counting event of the season. Thunder Road comes back to this Suday with the 60th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic. The event will mark the opening of the points season for the Late Models with their 125-lap event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.