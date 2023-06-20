The Street Stocks will be in the spotlight at Thunder Road on Thursday for the 9th annual Marvin Johnson Memorial First Time Winners Race.
A breakthrough victory will be guaranteed during the 19-lap affair, which is open only to non-winners in the region’s most competitive four-cylinder division. The event has been held every year since 2015 in honor of Johnson, a well-liked underdog racer and professional pharmacist. Johnson drove the No. 19 car, which served as inspiration for the short-distance competition in his honor.
Johnson never won a feature in his long career, but he loved racing and would do whatever it took to get to the track. His spirit was rewarded posthumously with the 2014 Ed Carroll Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
Leading rookies Ryan Foster and Logan Farrell are top contenders to celebrate in victory lane. But they’ll have plenty of competition from hard-charging drivers Jesse Laquerre, Paige Whittemore, Todd Raymo and Thomas Peck.
Late Model veteran Cody Blake continues to lead the points lead in the track’s top division, while defending champ Christopher Pelkey sits just three points behind Blake. Brandon Lanphear and Chris Roberts are both one point below Pelkey in the standings, creating a tight battle near the top of the heap.
The fight for Flying Tigers supremacy has also been hotly contested. Last week Jason Pelkey raced to a fourth-place finish in front of Sam Caron, but it wasn’t quite enough to edge out the defending track champion in the points column. Caron currently sits at 274 points, compared to Pelkey’s 273. Both racers took advantage of Logan Power’s hold-up in the back of the pack last week to gain a little distance on the points sheet. Pelkey and Caron are the only drivers to finish in the top-10 in all four events so far in 2023.
AUTO RACING
Stewart, Roberts excel
WEST HAVEN — It was fitting that on a cool Father’s Day night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, “Mr. Freeze” Stewart Friesen and “Ice Man” Evan Roberts were the stars of the show.
Friesen was undeniable on Sunday, winning the “Slate Valley 50” for the Short Track Super Series (STSS) Modifieds. The Canadian crowd favorite came from 15th on the starting grid to claim the $10,000 top prize and thrill the jam-packed grandstand.
Roberts, a 17-year-old rookie, won in the track’s weekly headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division, while other feature winners during the busy night included Randy Ryan in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman class, and Brian Blake and Cody Dion in twin Mini Stock features.
Friesen was just part of a wild 50-lap race for the STSS Modifieds. The race had a decidedly international flair to it, as Australian Peter Britten and Canadian driver Steve Bernier were among those up front during the night. Britten drew the pole position and was leading the race when his car broke a right-rear shock at lap 14, drawing the third of 10 caution periods.
J.R. Hurlburt inherited the lead when Britten was forced to pit for repairs, lining up for the restart with Bernier, Matt Sheppard, and Adam Pierson behind him. Hurlburt and Sheppard waged a good battle for the lead, but contact between them eventually led to Sheppard slowing with a flat tire and pitting under the yellow flag at lap 27. Hurlburt then had to fend off Ajay Potrzebowski, Bernier, and Demetrios Drellos in succession before Friesen entered the fray.
With the ninth restart coming on lap 31, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, native Friesen lined up second to Hurlburt, but rocketed into the lead at the drop of the green. One final restart with nine laps remaining proved to be no challenge and Friesen pulled away for his second career win at Devil’s Bowl. Hurlburt held on for second and Bernier finished third.
Sheppard rebounded after his repairs to finish fourth, and Potrzebowski came back after a mid-race tire change to complete the top five.
The 40-lap Sportsman feature was a survival-of-the-fittest affair, but the finish was worth the wait. Fletcher’s Evan Roberts started on the outside of the front row and took the lead right away, first fending off Josh Masterson and then the surging trio of Mike Fisher, Tim LaDuc, and Troy Audet. Contact at lap 30 between Fisher and Audet took Fisher out of the race, and Audet was involved in a crash after the restart, leaving it down to just Roberts and LaDuc to fight for the win.
LaDuc, a multi-time Devil’s Bowl track champion, took control at the lap 31 restart, and then held Roberts off at the final restart on lap 35. But as the laps clicked away, Roberts reeled LaDuc in, and on the final corner LaDuc left an opening and fourth-generation driver Roberts filled the hole, muscling his way by to steal the first win of his career in the top class and bring the crowd to its feet in approval.
LaDuc settled for the runner-up finish ahead of double-duty racer Siemons, Hard Charger award winner David Boisclair, and Kevin Chaffee.
Orwell’s Randy Ryan scorched the Limited Sportsman field to take his second win of the season in a 25-lap run. Rookie Kamden Duffy started first and held the point for the first seven circuits, but Ryan took over at lap 8 and never looked back, even with a restart on lap 15. Ryan streaked away to outlast Duffy, Scott Towslee, Anthony Ryan, and Bob Kilburn.
The four-cylinder Mini Stock division was split into twin 20-lap A-features. The first race was limited to 15 laps by time constraints after a rough race, which was won by Bridport’s Brian Blake after a mid-race collision with Clemmy Bell. Blake was able to continue and grabbed his second win of the season, beating out Levi Cram, Adam Stewart, Luke Fellows, and Ronnie Alger.
The second Mini Stock feature went the full distance, and it was entertaining from start to finish. A pack of six cars diced for the lead every step of the way before Rutland’s Cody Dion was able to hold off all comers for the win. Jarrod Colburn, birthday boy Jake Mallory, Austin McKirryher, and Donald Olden rounded out the top five.