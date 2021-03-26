The venerable building on the hill in downtown Barre has been standing since 1939 but it has never seen anything like this.
Two of the four girls state championship games scheduled to be played Saturday at the Barre Auditorium were canceled, wiped off the schedule by a virus.
What remains is the Division II state championship game between undefeated Fair Haven and North Country at 2 p.m. and the Division III championship showdown between Lake Region and Vergennes at 5 p.m.
Scrapped were the Division IV state championship contest between Proctor and Danville and the D-I game that pitted BFA-St. Albans against Rice.
The Vermont Principals’ Association made it official on Friday morning that Proctor will be crowned the D-IV state champion with Danville as the runner-up and that BFA-St. Albans is the Division I champion with Rice holding the runner-up honor.
The protocol since the beginning of the tournament has been that if a team could not play the game, the other team would move on with the victory. The championships simply follow that procedure.
The Proctor girls team was notified that there would be no championship game at Thursday’s practice.
That meant no title game for two years in a row for the Phantoms who shared the title with Mid-Vermont Christian when the championship game could not be played in March of 2020, the earliest stages of the virus.
It hit hard for seniors Rachel Stuhlmueller, Hope Kelley and Sydney Wood.
“Rachel probably took it the hardest. Basketball is her favorite sport,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
The entire D-IV tournament has been a strange event.
Danville was given a pass to the semifinal game after Rivendell had to forfeit and then Danville beat West Rutland when all five West Rutland starters could not play because of “close contact” with the players on the Mount St. Joseph team in the quarterfinals.
“I feel for the West Rutland kids. It’s terrible what happened to them. I feel bad for my kids,” McKearin said.
“We had no idea. We were having a great practice. We were excited and then (athletic director) Jake Eaton walked in and said, ‘I have some bad news,’” Stuhlmueller said.
“It was more frustrating than anything because of what happened last year.”
The Phantoms did their best to end the season the way that they wanted. They still held practice on Friday followed by a state championship dinner.
“Sydney and Hope were just as upset as I was but it’s not just the seniors,” Stuhlmueller said. “The whole team took it hard. It was like a switch was turned as Jake told us the news. We had been so excited and having so much fun.
“I feel for West Rutland. They didn’t deserve this either. Elizabeth Bailey (West Rutland’s star senior) and I were saying how we both should be up in Barre playing.”
West Rutland was unbeaten and the No. 1 seed. Proctor was the No. 2 seed and its only loss was in the season opener against West Rutland.
“It could have been us. We could have had the same problem as Danville,” Stuhlmueller said.
Gov. Phil Scott spoke about the situation at Friday’s press conference in response to a question asked by Mike Donoghue.
“I can’t imagine how they must feel at this point in time,” Scott said of the players. “Sometimes life is just unfair.”
A race car driver, Scott drew a parallel to his sport and frequently disagreeing with officials’ rulings on the track but having to live with them.
Danville Principal David Schilling released a statement saying that Danville was withdrawing from the tournament due to COVID protocol based on information that they received on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
It was particularly difficult news for Danville seniors Carlie Beliveau and Autumn Larocque.
DIVISION IINo. 1 Fair Haven (11-0) vs. No. 2 North Country (9-2)
Fair Haven has not lost a game in the last two years and is gunning for its third consecutive state crown.
The Slaters are without starting center Courtney Brewster who tore her ACL in the quarterfinals but they count depth as one of their strengths.
They are led in scoring by Ryleigh Coloutti at 21 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounding, pulling down eight per contest.
Coloutti is capable of getting on a roll beyond the 3-point line but she is also terrific on the other side of the ball, leading the Slaters with 48 steals.
Abby Brown complements Coloutti in the backcourt and is the leader in assists with 34.
Brewster will be missed down low where she is solid in all areas — rebounding, scoring and defending. She is the leading shot blocker for the Slaters.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us and we aren’t going to feel sorry for ourselves,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
After Brewster exited the game with the injury against U-32, Lily Briggs quickly did her part to help fill the void. She finished that game with 20 points and drained five 3-point field goals.
Brewster is still doing her part in practice, coaching up twins Megan and Emma Ezzo and others to help shoulder the responsibilities down low where Zoey Cole will also be a factor.
North Country ratchets up the intensity on defense. They often get into a full-court press that can be made difficult by their physical toughness.
“I have seen them use a blend of different defenses and they play them all pretty well,” Wilson said.
The Falcons have a new coach this season, Sarah Roy who was an assistant coach at Lake Region.
They tend to shoot a lot of 3-pointers and McKenna Marsh, Adrianna Chaput and Cora Nadeau all are good shooters with range.
Marsh and senior forward Riann Fortin are the top scorers.
“They will certainly be a formidable opponent,” Wilson said.
DIVISION IIINo. Lake Region (11-0) vs. No. 3 Vergennes (11-1)
All eyes will be on Lake Region’s Tia Martinez who will be looking for another state championship this school year. She bagged one in golf in the fall and now will try to lead the Rangers to another in Saturday’s only other game at Barre Auditorium.
Martinez will be off to NCAA Division II American International College to play both sports.
The leading scorer for Vergennes is senior Kate Gosliga.
Guard-forward Felicia Poirier is a stat sheet stuffer. She can be counted on for points, rebounds, assists and steals.
The Commodores are blessed with depth and coach Billy Waller uses it. He sometimes gives 10 players considerable minutes.
Defense is the Commodores’ calling card as one might expect after they held the high-scoring Windsor team to 31 points in the playoffs. Vergennes blocked 11 shots in that game.
They will press both in the half court and full court.
NOTES: Fair Haven is in its fourth consecutive state championship game as it looks for a third straight title. ... North Country has never been to a state final. ... This was Proctor’s fifth state crown and BFA-St. Albans’ third. ... Vergennes and Lake Region are each looking for their third crown. ... One familiar official will be missing this weekend at The Aud. Connor Hoagland will be umpiring baseball games between Army and Holy Cross.
