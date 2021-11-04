The players on the Stowe girls soccer team know what it takes to win a state title. They did just last year.
Not so down in Townshend where the Leland & Gray players are in the midst of a drought, a very long one.
“It’s been about 30 years since Leland & Gray has won the girls soccer title. In fact, my wife played on that team,” L&G coach Lucas Bates said.
The 15-2 Rebels will have to topple No. 1 seed Stowe to end the drought.
The game is at the pristine Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction with the kickoff set for 10 a.m.
Stowe is unbeaten at 15-0-2.
Stowe has not allowed a goal during the tournament. The Raiders began their playoff run by whipping Bellows Falls 6-0. Then, came a 4-0 victory over Randolph followed by a 0-0 tie in the semifinals against Paine Mountain. The Raiders advanced 5-4 on penalty kicks.
Coach Tyler Post has the Raiders practice PKs and practice made perfect as the Raiders drilled all five of their kicks home. Making the penalty kicks for Stowe were Izzy Mitchell, Olivia Gianni, Lucy Genung, Izzy Lowell and Sarah Hailey.
The Raiders are the defending champions. Last year, they weathered the shortened COVID season after a 2-6 start to come home with the crown.
They will have to contend with L&G’s prolific scorer Abby Towle who authored a hat trick in the semifinals.
Stowe goalkeeper Anika Wagner has not faced a lot of fire this season. She was injured most of the year and has only two games under her belt.
She and fullbacks Malinn Sigler and Genung work well together.
Orly Bryan is a catalyst for a balanced Stowe attack with her dangerous crosses.
There is not a scorer for Stowe that defenders can key on. The Raiders distribute the wealth when it comes to scoring.
DIVISION IVHaven’t we met before?
The Proctor girls soccer team has an incredible streak. The Phantoms will be appearing in the Division IV state final for the 11th consecutive year on Saturday morning at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
Standing in their way of a third straight state championship is a very familiar opponent. The Arlington Eagles have been the foe in six of those 11 state championship games.
The Phantoms punched their ticket to the big game with a 7-0 win over Mount St. Joseph in its semifinal game on Wednesday, the same day that the Eagles outlasted Rivendell on penalty kicks.
The Phantoms have rarely been challenged this year but MSJ did throw a scare into them in the first meeting of the regular season. The Mounties led 2-1 at halftime and Proctor needed a later header by Maggie McKearin to pull out a 3-2 win.
McKearin has been prolific on the front line with 42 goals and 20 assists.
Isabel Greb has 25 goals and eighth grader Emma Palmer has put up 19 goals to go with 10 assists.
Laci French has been a trigger for the attack with her lasers from the perimeter. She has piled up 13 goals and 15 assists.
Jenna Davine has contributed eight goals and 10 assists but her worth has been in making the runs down the wing, unleashing accurate crosses and spreading out the defense.
A late-season move put Brookelyn Kimball back at sweeper. She and goalkeeper Angel Traverse have quickly gotten on the same page.
“I love it. I love the pressure,” Kimball said of her new scenery.
“Brookelyn has been a godsend back there,” Proctor co-coach Scott French said.
That could also be said of Rhi Lubaszewski in the midfield area. The first-year soccer player has been winning balls and going through them consistently.
The defense also gets a big lift from Jasmine Traverse, Grace King and Aleea Richardson.
The Eagles are led offensively by Sidney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins.
“Arlington doesn’t score a lot of goals but they don’t give up a lot of goals.
“But both Herrington and Wilkins are threats,” coach French said.
“Herrington is a great player. She knows the game well,” Davine said. “She is very fast.”
Magnolia Robinson is another piece of the scoring punch for the Eagles.
“We were not surprised when they won those last two games. Arlington will present a challenge,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
French is a goalie guru and he knows both teams are talented in that area.
Angel Traverse has grown steadily in her first varsity season in the net.
“Maturity around the box,” French said is the area where his keeper has most improved.
“She knows when to go get the ball and when to let her defender have it. Her natural instinct is to come out of the goal. But she is much better now on knowing when to do that.”
French has seen similar maturation in Arlington goalkeeper Denita Moore during her four years.
“She has always had great hands. She can catch anything high and is great on corner kicks,” French said.
“The main thing I have seen is the way she has improved reading the play
“The first game we played against them, we scored nine goals against her because she never came off her line.
“The next game, she had already made that improvement.”
“She is so good on balls in the air. You have got to keep it low and hard and into the corner,” Davine said.
The Phantoms defeated the Eagles in each regular-season game but Davine does not think her team will take Arlington for granted.
“Our team has a very high soccer IQ,” Davine said.”We stress not going into any game thinking we are just going to win.”
DIVISION INo. 1 CVU looks to add more luster to its storied program when the Redhawks battle No. 6 South Burlington at Burlington High on Saturday at 1 p.m.
CVU brings a 13-1-2 record into the contest and the Wolves are 12-3-2.
CVU has won a mind-boggling 18 state crowns and is the gold standard of D-I girls soccer.
DIVISION IILongtime Woodstock coach Greg LaBella would love to see his Wasps raise the state championship plaque for the first time since 2005.
The No. 2 Wasps have No. 4 Rice Memorial in its way.
The Wasps bring a 14-2-1 mark to South Burlington and the Green Knights are 12-4-1.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
