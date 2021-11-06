WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Stowe girls soccer team has seen both sides of expectations when it comes to the Division III tournament, but either way you slice it, they are champions.
Last fall, the Raiders were the Cinderella team in D-III, riding an improbable four-game run to a state title as the No. 10 seed, but this year, the narrative flipped.
The top-seeded Stowe club entered the tournament undefeated and its record stayed that way throughout, as the Raiders (16-0-2) captured their second straight D-III title, beating No. 2 Leland & Gray 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Maxfield Sports Complex.
"You go from no expectations to very high expectations," said Stowe coach Tyler Post. "We did a good job of dealing with that throughout. We talked about each game being its own game. You can't just relax. We've won a bunch of games, but that doesn't win you the next one."
Post's message of not relaxing in a game came into play during Saturday's final with the Rebels giving the Raiders everything they could handle.
Leland & Gray waited until there was less than 10 minutes left to do it, but the Rebels found the back of the net with 9:12 to play.
Hannah Landers took a free kick for Leland & Gray and sent the ball through a sea of bodies in the box to somehow make it into the net.
With 4:30 to play, the Rebels cut the lead to one when Abby Towle sent a cross to Maggie Parker on the far post and Parker calmly put it home.
"All season long, we have not worried about the results. It's more about playing through whatever the adverse situation is," said Leland & Gray coach Lucas Bates. "You just have to dig deep and forget about the past, don't care about the future and be in the now. That's what these guys do really well."
Towle nearly tied the game on a free kick with less than two minutes to play, but her shot hit the upper crossbar.
"The heart was going 100 miles an hour," Post said of those late moments. "We knew they were a second-half team. They had a great comeback against Fairfax. We knew they had quick-strike ability.
"We pulled it together just long enough. It was a huge sigh of relief when that (Towle shot) hit the top of the crossbar."
Stowe had set itself up nicely heading into the second half, scoring very shortly before the break.
Izzy Lovell sent a cross in and a Iris Cloutier shot forced Rebels keeper Makaila Morse off her line to defend. Sarah Hailey, who scored twice in last year's state title win, was there to clean up the rebound for the game's first goal with 2:34 to play in the half. Cloutier was credited an assist.
"We were just trying to get a little more forward momentum and as they did they really opened up their back line," Post said.
Stowe controlled the early stretches of the second half and extended its lead with 30:23 to play. Cloutier used her speed to get a 1-on-1 with Morse and slotted one into the left side of the net.
The Raiders added on with 23:52 to play when Orly Bryan dribbled through the right side of the defense and put one out of Morse's reach.
Stowe needed every last bit of those goals to stave off the eventual Rebels comeback that ensued.
But teams with championship pedigree come through in big moments and don't break under pressure.
The Raiders have proven they can handle that playoff pressure the last two seasons.
Stowe will enjoy its latest D-III title, the fifth in program history, but next year will soon be the focus.
All three goal-scorers for the Raiders have a year or more left of high school soccer. Matching the D-III three-peat that Thetford Academy accomplished right before Stowe's back-to-back titles is something that will surely be the Raiders' mind.
