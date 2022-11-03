Monkey, it’s time to get off the Fair Haven girls soccer team’s back. You’re no longer welcome there.
The Slaters have built up one of the most consistently strong programs in the state over the last few seasons, but playoff success had eluded them.
The 2022 Fair Haven squad isn’t one that buys into that narrative. The Slaters bucked the trend of disappointing losses in semifinal and quarterfinal games and finally made it to the big one.
For the first time in 35 years, top-seeded Fair Haven (15-1) will play for a state championship as it takes on two-time defending champion Stowe (13-4), the No. 3 seed, in the Division III title game on Friday at 5 p.m. at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
“There have been a lot of great players to come through the Fair Haven program over the last handful of years,” said second-year Slaters coach Teri Perry. “To be the team to finally get there is humbling, but it’s also very exciting.”
Fair Haven knew it could have something special on its hands with only losing two starters from last year’s team. Remaining were all of their major scoring threats and talent all over the field.
Talent can take you places, but passion will get you over the hump. This team seems to have that extra touch.
“It says a lot about how the team has pulled together.” Perry said. “They’ve really bought into what we’re trying to do. This team isn’t afraid to make adjustments. If they have suggestions, we talk it through.”
Fair Haven comes in with its one-loss record, but its opponent Stowe has the experience of this stage and knows what to expect.
The Raiders have seen both ends of expectations in the D-III tournament.
Stowe was the Cinderella team in the 2020 tournament that went 2-6 in the regular season and rattled off four straight wins to claim the crown. Last year, the Raiders saw the other side of the coin, going undefeated with a pair of ties, en route to another title.
The field may be different, but the experience carries over.
“(Stowe) has a tough schedule. The kind of schedule a coach wants,” Perry said. “They have a ton of speed, just like us. We don’t often see teams that have the kind of speed, so we’ll have to ready for that.”
Stowe has four losses on its resume this fall, but those defeats came at the hands of some of the top teams in Division II, Montpelier, Spaulding, North Country and Harwood.
The Raiders have been rolling in the postseason, outscoring opponents 15-1, including an ultra-impressive 9-0 win against Windsor in the quarterfinals.
Stowe scores goals with the best of them and that starts with senior Orly Bryan and junior Sarah Hailey.
“They account for a third of (Stowe’s) goals. We have to be aware of them,” Perry said.
While the Raiders arguably had the harder regular season schedule, Fair Haven has had its fair share of challenging opponents. The end of the season saw the Slaters play tough Division I squads in Rutland and Mount Anthony and matchups with Woodstock and Middlebury also provided challenges.
The playoffs haven’t been a walk in the park either. No. 9 seed Paine Mountain gave Fair Haven all it could handle in the quarterfinals and the Wasps didn’t make the Slaters’ job easy in the semifinals.
“We loaded our schedule on the right end,” Perry said. “Our conditioning is in the right spot to be ready for this challenge.”
While the Raiders are experienced on this stage, they are still pretty well set up for the future with just four seniors.
Fair Haven similarly has a young core that should keep it among the state’s best for years.
Senior Brittney Love is a driving force in the Slaters’ success, but an impressive underclassmen group gives Fair Haven depth that be tough to manage.
Brittney Love leads Fair Haven with 27 goals, but junior Lily Briggs isn’t far behind with 25. Sophomores Elizabeth Love (15 goals) and Maddy Perry (11 goals) are big threats to be taken seriously as well.
A lot of Fair Haven’s pieces are interchangeable as well. It’s often that one of their attacking players will fill a role defensively and there’s no drop off in play.
“That’s something that differentiates us from a lot of other teams,” coach Perry said.
The goalkeeping battle figures to be a fun one. Stowe has used a two-goalie system throughout the year with senior Parker Reeves and freshman Tanner Gregory sharing the load. Fair Haven has sophomore Kate Hadwen, who has nine clean sheets this season.
“(Kate) loves this kind of challenge. The bigger the game, the happier she is,” coach Perry said. “It gives me confidence that she’s back there. She’s so calm in goal.”
No matter the result, history will be made on Friday in Manchester. Either Stowe cements its dynasty with a 3-peat or Fair Haven hoists the hardware foe the first time in program history.
Roll out the ball and it’s almost time to see who makes history.
