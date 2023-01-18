RUTLAND — Stowe boys hockey coach Jonathan Grace talked about weathering the storm in the opening minutes of the third period in a tied game against Rutland on Wednesday.
“We wanted to weather the first five minutes and see if we can make something happen in the last 10,” Grace said.
The Raiders did more than just weather the storm. They took control, scoring two goals in the opening five minutes of the third period, which were the difference in a 3-1 Stowe victory at Spartan Arena.
“We were lucky to score that second goal, which really helped open up our opportunities, helped us lock down the defensive zone and try to burn the clock,” Grace said.
The game was locked in a 1-1 tie heading into the third period, and despite being well outshot by RHS, Stowe wasn’t going to be deterred in its effort to grab its first lead of the afternoon.
The eventual game-winning goal came off the stick of senior captain Bo Graves, who got himself to the right side of the net to clean up a rebound attempt, fairly unchallenged.
The Raiders added some insurance just about two minutes later on a goal from Derek Baxter. Both third-period goals were assisted by Stowe junior Aaron Lepikko.
Rutland coach Mike Anderson called a timeout right after the Baxter goal to try and quell the momentum.
“It was a reset. There was still a lot of time,” Anderson said. “Our mindset was one goal at a time and just chip back in the game.”
That goal never came, but Rutland’s pressure on the Stowe defense didn’t waver.
Baxter was around the puck all game long and scored the Raiders’ first goal, which tied the game early in the second period. On that goal, he used his speed to chase down the puck, and on a powerful skate down the left flank, he buried a shot past RHS goalie Noah Bruttomesso.
“Derek is an excellent player,” Grace said. “He’s big and he’s physical and he has got great speed. We switched him off of center today and that gave him a bit more opportunities.”
Rutland got its lone goal in the opening period, where Aiden Good sent a pass from the left side of the goal to Graham Seidner, who buried it past Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse.
That was a small blip on an excellent night for the Raiders’ junior goaltender. Facing heavy Rutland attack, Newhouse was on the top of his game to keep his team in a good position.
“Liam is technically sound and when he’s locked in he’s hard to beat,” Grace said. “We don’t give up a lot of grade-A opportunities, which is very telling of our team.”
Goal-scoring hasn’t been an issue all that much for Rutland this season. Wednesday was the first game where RHS didn’t score multiple goals.
“We had some opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on that would have been nice,” Anderson said. “At the end of the day, we have to play a better 45 minutes and have a team effort.”
Rutland (7-4) looks to get back to its winning ways Saturday night at Middlebury. Stowe (5-4) is at Woodstock Saturday night.
