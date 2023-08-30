CASTLETON — Vermont State University Castleton has named Ed Stephenson as its men's lacrosse head coach. Castleton Director of Athletics Tim Barrett made the announcement on Wednesday.
"We're excited to have Ed on board to lead the men's lacrosse program," said Barrett. "He has a long history of coaching the game at a high level and we feel that his coaching philosophy, energy, and outlook will be a great fit at Castleton."
Stephenson has spent nearly three decades coaching collegiate lacrosse, including 19 seasons as a head coach. During his lengthy tenure at Division I, Stephenson's teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament on five occasions and made 10 appearances in the America East Tournament. Stephenson's focus on academics pairs well with the NCAA Division III model, as his programs have historically thrived in the classroom by earning top academic team accolades a total of 10 times across two different America East institutions.
His NCAA Division I stops include University of Maryland Baltimore County, Binghamton University, Towson, and UMass Lowell. At both Binghamton and UMass Lowell, Stephenson built the programs from scratch.
"I'd like to thank Tim Barrett, the search committee, and all of the coaches and staff I met on my visit," said Stephenson. "I am so impressed with the people of VTSU Castleton and I'm looking forward to working alongside them."
"I'm excited to meet the team, parents, and alumni and build on the incredible Spartan pride that is already in place," Stephenson continued. "We will begin working immediately with the team to establish our core values, leadership objectives, and our team standards."
On top of his lengthy coaching career, Stephenson was a highly-regarded collegiate player at Towson, earning All-America honors before playing professional indoor lacrosse following his graduation. In 1991, Stephenson represented Team USA at the Summer International Exhibition Tournament where the team went unbeaten to claim the tournament championship.
Stephenson will officially begin on Tuesday, September 5.
Castleton finished 4-13 and 1-7 in the Little East Conference last season.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd ranked 1st
MIDDLEBURY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association came out with its Division III preseason poll with Middlebury College ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The Panthers picked up 1,771 points and had 68 of the 71 first-place votes. The other first-place votes went to No. 2 Johns Hopkins (one first-place vote) and No. 4 Salisbury (two first-place votes).
Middlebury has won the last five Division III national championships and won six of the last seven titles.
The Panthers open the 2023 season on Sept. 5, hosting Vermont State University Castleton, the defending Little East Conference champion.
GOLF
Pell prevails
Rutland High School junior Sebastian Pell took home the victory in the 2023 Junior Masters held at Rutland Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
In the tournament that included many of the state’s top young golfers, Pell shot 3-under to win by nine strokes.
Pell shot a 68 on Monday, burying four birdies. He shot a 69 on Tuesday, responding nicely to a double bogey on the second hole to sink five birdies the rest of the way.
Rutland High alumnus Jason Ryan, who competes at Vermont State University Castleton, shot 6-over for the tournament in second place. He was consistent, shooting 73 both days, and burying six birdies.
Quechee’s Jacob Lowe took third, shooting 8-over. His best round came on Tuesday, where he shot 73. He had three birdies in the tournament.
Spaulding’s Garret Cameron, of the Country Club of Barre, finished in fourth, shooting 9-over. He was also better on the second day, carding a 73. Four of his five birdies came on Tuesday.
Rutland’s Kyle Blanchard and Sam Arnold finished in a tie for fifth at 10-over. Blanchard birdied the 15th hole both days. Arnold shot a 72 on Tuesday and had four birdies in the tournament.
West Bolton Golf Club’s Gavin Letourneau came in at seventh, shooting 14-over. His best round came on the second day, where he shot 76.
Rutland’s Hudson Branchaud and Jacobb Downs finished eighth, both shooting 15-over. Branchaud was at his best Monday, where he had 76 and had both of his birdies. Downs had two birdies in Monday’s round.
Rutland’s Teegan Duffy, the lone girl in the tournament, shot 19-over to finish in a tie for 10th. Duffy, a Kimball Union Academy student, was better on Tuesday, where she shot 78, but sank her lone birdie on Monday, on the fifth hole.
Also at 10-over was Ian Lebish, who had two birdies on Monday. Lebish was the net winner, at 21-under.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Spartans picked 4th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton women’s soccer team was selected fourth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll Tuesday.
Following a third consecutive appearance in league playoff semifinals, the Spartans finished 2022 with an 8-11-1 record while competing against four NCAA Tournament participants.
In 2023, VTSU Castleton returns 21 student-athletes alongside four freshmen and two transfers. A pair of All-LEC Second Team honorees in Alexis Billings and Rachel Medina are back in uniform for the Spartans. The top four point-scorers a year ago, led by Billings, anchor the offensive attack as seniors Medina and Holly Cudmore add veteran leadership defensively.
Southern Maine is favored to repeat as the conference’s top dogs, receiving seven first-place votes. WestConn and UMass Boston garnered spots No. 2 and 3, respectively. Eastern Connecticut, knocked out by the green and white in last season’s tournament quarterfinals, is fifth as Keene State completes the projected playoff qualifiers in sixth.
The Spartans open the fall campaign on Friday at Plattsburgh State for a 4 p.m. kickoff.