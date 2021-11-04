Two games. One end goal in mind.
Vermont high school football teams have their sights set on Rutland High School’s Alumni Field, hoping to play on State Championship Saturday next Saturday.
But before they can make travel plans to Rutland County, teams have to take care of business this weekend with semifinals set for Friday and Saturday across the the state’s three divisions.
Division IUndefeated Rutland only needs one more win to get to play for a state championship on its home field, but the top-seeded Ravens will have a massive test in No. 4 Essex to into the title game.
The Hornets are playing some of their best football at the right time. Essex is coming off a two-touchdown win against St. Johnsbury and won its final regular season games, including a multi-touchdown win against CVU.
Oliver Orvis is a major threat at running back and the Hornets have more threats to go with him.
Rutland and Essex met in Week 1, where the Ravens won by 16 points, but like Rutland coach Mike Norman said after last week’s 21-0 win against Burlington/South Burlington, both teams have changed a lot since then.
The Ravens relied heavily on their defense to get the quarterfinal win against the Seawolves and they’ll want to get their offense in gear faster on Friday against Essex.
The other D-I semifinal pits No. 2 Hartford against No. 3 CVU.
The Hurricanes were stifled in a showdown with Rutland in Week 8 of the regular season, but bounced back nicely in the opening round of the playoffs winning by two touchdowns against BFA-St. Albans.
CVU had an impressive blowout win against Middlebury in the state quarterfinals and had won four of five games before that. The Redhawks have an high-powered offense and that was on full display in the win over the Tigers. Max Destito passed for a pair of scores, both to Alex Provost and Angelos Carroll rushed for two touchdowns.
Hartford hosts this showdown Friday night.
Division IIYou have to go back to 2008 to find the last Spaulding team that made it to the state semifinals. That year, the Crimson Tide finished off their second straight Division II title.
Spaulding used an impressive defensive effort to oust rival U-32 in last week’s quarterfinal. The Raiders scored early in that contest, but the Tide’s defense stood tall the rest of the way.
Spaulding got a big boost in Zack Wilson’s leg, which kicked three field goals through the uprights in the win. Grady Chase ran in the Crimson Tide’s other score.
If Spaulding wants to make it to Rutland on Nov. 13, it will need its best effort of the season. The sixth-seeded Tide are at No. 2 Mount Anthony on Friday at Spinelli Field Friday night.
The Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the state, having won their last six games. MAU’s quarterfinal win was in blowout fashion over Rice.
The Patriots’ strength is in their running game, which accounted for four touchdowns last week. Ayman Naser and Hayden Gaudette are the biggest pieces to that attack.
Bellows Falls’ mission to make it to State Championship Saturday has stayed on course through nine weeks of football.
The undefeated Terriers host No. 5 Lyndon Institute on Friday for a chance to lock up a state title game berth.
Bellows Falls has a host of weapons, but nobody shined brighter than Jeb Lober in last week’s win against Fair Haven, where he rushed in four touchdowns.
Lyndon put up 44 points last week against Brattleboro, but have a much bigger challenge on its hands this week. The Terriers shut out the Vikings 35-0 in Week 3 of the season.
Division IIIAll signs point to another clash between No. 1 Windsor and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille in the Division III state championship game, but there are a pair of teams still alive that would love to flip the script and write their own ending.
No. 3 Otter Valley will travel up to Fairfax to take on the Bullets on Saturday.
Fairfax and the Otters haven’t met this season, but have history, having played each other in the D-III semifinals just two years ago.
Otter Valley escaped with a 12-6 in a defensive battle last week against Mill River, but have a much bigger task this weekend trying to keep the Bullets in check.
Fairfax put up 42 points against Oxbow in the quarterfinals on Saturday, the sixth time this season the Bullets have posted 40 or more points.
No. 4 Woodstock will take its best shot at Windsor on Saturday afternoon.
The Wasps and Yellow Jackets met just two weeks ago, with Windsor winning in convincing fashion.
The Yellow Jackets did what they’ve done all season long in Saturday’s quarterfinal, jumping up quick on Poultney and not looking back.
Woodstock outlasted Springfield last week, but had lost its previous two games heading into the playoffs.
