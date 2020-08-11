The image of what Vermont high school fall sports will look like in 2020 is becoming more clear.
The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) and the state announced a handful of guidelines at Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference on Tuesday.
The VPA worked with members of the Scott administration to create a “fall sports working group” that included superintendents, athletic directors, a representative from the VPA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Council, medical professionals, principals and administration members, with final approval coming from the Department of Health.
“We, at the VPA, are committed to providing high-quality extracurricular activities in as safe a manner as possible,” said VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols.
So what does this mean?
For one, there will be no full-contact 11-on-11 football games this fall. Teams can have low-contact practices and a 7-on-7 touch football alternative is being put in place.
“A lot of it comes down to blocking and players being really close to each other, respiratory droplets on each other, breathing on each other. When a player is tackled, there is a whole group of people that are together,” Nichols said. “By going to a 7-on-7 type of method, we can get all the kids playing, but also insure physical distancing with their mask and having them play football in a safe way.”
Longtime Rutland football coach Mike Norman, who is also the athletic director at RHS, is choosing to look at the positive of the news.
“It will be nice to have a sense of normalcy for the kids. The alternative was not having anything,” Norman said. “It’s a credit to the work people in Vermont have done for it to be possible.”
Norman pointed to other states, like Maryland, that have already ruled out fall and winter sports, as well as major college football conferences that nixed their season.
A 7-on-7 touch football game is going to be an adjustment from the normal 11-on-11 tackle version everyone is accustomed to. Games that are played 7-on-7 are normally more skill-position based, with an emphasis on the quarterback, running back and receivers.
It’s a bit of a bitter pill for lineman who play just as critical a role in an 11-on-11 game.
“I’m a lineman at heart. No disrespect to the skill guys, but the lineman are in the trenches,” Norman said. “(The lineman) will be able to practice and we’ll get them involved as much as we can.”
Norman noted how important coaching will be this fall, no matter the sport.
“This fall, coaches will have a greater impact than they ever have before,” Norman said.
For volleyball, teams can hold practices, skill development and intrasquad scrimmages, but will not have competition against other schools inside their building. They can have outdoor matches against other schools, if they so choose.
In all sports, expect cross country running, players and coaches will have to wear facial coverings, including during active play.
“We came to the conclusion that masks for everyone was appropriate. We have mandatory masks for all Vermonters and in schools. If we’re going to continue down that path, we feel that sports should be included,” Scott said. “It has a lot to with the close contact.”
Proctor girls soccer coach Chris Hughes knows playing with a mask will be an adjustment for kids, no matter the sport.
“It will be very difficult for the players on the field because they haven’t had to play with (a mask) before,” Hughes said. “Some will struggle more than others to adjust.”
Sports like soccer and field hockey require constant running. Many are interested to see how wearing the mask will impact fitness.
“I am not aware of any substance of literature that actually counters the use of masks because it can be harmful, so I don’t think there is a lot of support for that,” said Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner. “But again, like anything in a pandemic, where population has never masked before, I’m sure this will get more and more studied.”
The Phantoms are planning to practice with masks before regular high school practices begin to have a better idea of what masks will work best for them.
Hughes pointed to communication on the field and from coaches to players to be something to work through as well. Soccer, in particular, is a sport that requires constant communication for positioning and passing.
“Communication is going to be tougher,” Hughes said. “We’re looking into possibly using signs for specific set pieces and plays.”
For cross country meets, staggered start times are being discussed as a way to limit close contact.
As previously announced, schools can begin practices on the first day of in-person instruction on Sept. 8. With schools beginning the year in step 2 of the “Strong and Healthy Start” guidance, teams can hold practices, but cannot play other schools.
It’s expected the decision to move into step 3, where games are allowed to be played between schools, could be made two weeks into the school year or by the week of Sept. 21.
A spectator limit will be set at 150 people for any outdoor event.
Getting some form of fall sports in place was incredibly important for the VPA and the Scott administration.
“With social and emotional development, sports play a critical role, in particular more so now as a result of this emergency,” said Secretary of Education Dan French “We really made sure we could have a path forward for our student-athletes to be able to participate in these activities that are so essential to not only their school experience, but their social and emotional well-being.”
While all the changes will be an adjustment for high school athletes, Nichols believes just getting a chance to play will outweigh those concerns.
“I talked to my grandson, who is a soccer player. Obviously, he doesn’t want to wear a mask, but he would rather wear a mask and play than not be able to play at all,” Nichols said. “I think that’s where most kids are going to fall. It’s better than what a lot of places are having and better than what we faced in the Spring.”
For seniors, it may not be the send-off they expected, but they at least get a chance to compete.
“We told our seniors, that this is their chance to make a mark at Rutland High School. They can make the best out of this season,” Norman said.
“Last week when we found out there would be a season, the kids were showing more excitement and energy,” Hughes said. “It gives them something to look forward to.”
The guidance will go into effect for recreational sports on Sept 8, when fall high school practices can begin.
The VPA will also release guidelines specific to each sport.
Nichols noted that guidance on the prospect of winter sports can be expected by Oct. 15.
