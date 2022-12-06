A pair of Norwich players landed on the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after strong performances during the past few games.
Donovan Lewis Jr. and Jalen Olivero earned accolades after a 2-1 week. The Cadets returned to action after the Thanksgiving break and extended their winning streak to six games by earning victories over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and New England College. Norwich defeated NEC in the opening game of the 2022 Ed Hockenbury Classic before falling against Bridgewater State in the title game.
Lewis Jr. averaged 18 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3% (19 of 35) from the floor during the three-game stretch. After scoring 20 points on a 10-of-14 shooting effort in just 27 minutes during Tuesday’s 94-69 road win at NVU-Lyndon, Lewis Jr. registered a 17-point, 13-rebound performance against NEC on Saturday.
The senior closed out the week by earning Hockenbury All-Tournament honors. He recorded 17 points, 11 boards and four assists in the setback to Bridgewater State. He shot 69.6% (16 of 23) from the free-throw line during the two-day event.
Olivero also stepped up during Norwich’s 2-1 stretch. The junior registered a career-best 26-point performance on an 11-of-22 shooting effort at NVU-Lyndon to go along with five steals. He followed that up against the Pilgrims with 19 points, thanks in part to a 9-of-10 performance from the foul line. Olivero was responsible for seven points in an 11-0 run to close the game to give the Cadets both the lead and the victory.
A 15-point showcase including a trio of 3-pointers by Olivero helped Norwich keep things close against the Bears. For the week, Olivero averaged 20 points per game on a 44% clip from the floor. He shot 86.7% from the foul line while averaging five rebonds, 3.7 steals and 1.7 assists per contest.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Brewster excels
After a 1-1 week at the 2022 Ed Hockenbury Classic, Cadet Haley Brewster earned a spot on the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.
The honor marks the third time in the opening four weeks of the season that the sophomore collected accolades. Brewster averaged 16 points and nine rebounds over the weekend. She returned from Thanksgiving break with an 18-point, 13-rebound effort in a thrilling 67-56 win over Eastern Nazarene College in the opening game of the Hockenbury Classic.
Brewster followed that up with 14 points in a loss to Trinity College in the title game, going 8 of11 from the foul line.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Cadets clean up
MARSHFIELD, Mass. – Four Norwich standouts received awards this week after excelling in New England Hockey Conference action.
Senior Mikah Baptiste was named Player of the Week, while freshman Emma Morel earned Rookie of the Week honors. Senior Ann-Frederique Guay and junior goaltender Leocadia Clark were both selected for the Honor Roll.
“Mikah is a special player that has the ability to take over a game with her skill and poise, making her a threat every shift she is on the ice,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty. “Emma Morel is an incredible young defenseman who has a presence about her that we are extremely excited about for the future. Leo and Ann-Fred continue to be invaluable leaders for our group, quietly being the anchors of our team day in and day out. We wouldn’t be where we are this season without them.”
The Cadets outscored the opposition 20-1 in their three games last week and Baptiste was at the center of the offensive explosion. She tallied a hat trick and an assist to fuel a victory over Johnson & Wales. Two days later against Salem State, Baptiste registered an assist while going 12 for 19 on face-offs. The next day against Southern Maine, Baptiste ended the week with four goals and an assist, three of which came on the power play. That gave her a grand total of 10 points over a three-game stretch.
Guay steadily increased her production as the week rolled along. After notching a goal and an assist against Johnson & Wales, she tallied two goals and an assist in a span of 1:59 Fridayagainst Salem State. She followed that up with a goal and three assists against Southern Maine . Guay’s nine-point week gives her 96 career points as she chases down the century mark. She is poised to become the eighth Cadet to join the 100-point club.
The Cadet defense was also stellar over the past week, as Morell played a key roll in shutting down the opposition and was rewarded with her first collegiate goal against Southern Maine. Also instrumental in stifling the opposition was Clark, who was the best of the three goaltenders that started for Norwich. Clark earned an 18-save shutout against Johnson & Wales.
The Cadets are currently ranked fifth in the USCHO.com national poll and sit second in the NEHC.
