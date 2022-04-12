RUTLAND — St. Johnsbury coasted to a track and field sweep during Tuesday’s early-season meet.
The Hilltoppers ran away with the win in team scoring. The St. Johnsbury boys, the defending Division I champions, had 234.5 points to beat out Windsor, Rutland and West Rutland. The St. Johnsbury girls, who won five straight D-I titles from 2015-19, had 194 points and the other teams followed in the same order as the boys.
Rutland senior Brady Geisler sat out of Tuesday’s RHS opening home meet nursing a minor injury, but his freshman sister Erin Geisler represented the family name quite well.
Geisler was dominant in the long-distance running events, the 1500-meter race and 3000-meter race for the Raiders.
In the 1500, Geisler kept pace with a St. Johnsbury runner for the first two laps of the race and then turned on the afterburners in the second half of the race to win going away.
Geisler finished in 5 minutes, 30.5 seconds, which bested the Hilltoppers’ Jasmine Eagle by nearly 30 seconds.
“I really just let it go on the last two laps,” Geisler said.
She won the 3000 in dominant fashion as well, finishing in 11:52.5, nearly 48 seconds faster than St. Johnsbury senior Wisteria Franklin.
Rutland made it a 3000-meter sweep with Owen Dube-Johnson’s effort in the boys race. Dube-Johnson took control early and left St. Johnsbury’s Kai Liljequist in the dust. Dube-Johnson finished in 9:29.2.
Usually Brady Geisler is in the 3000 with Dube-Johnson, so the senior had to set the pace for Tuesday’s race.
“I’m not good at pacing myself. I had to pace myself today and my dad helped me with that,” Dube-Johnson said. “It’s harder to hit splits when you’re not being pushed by other athletes.”
Rutland’s Slade Postemski won the boys long jump with a mark of 6.01 meters, beating out Windsor’s Kaleb Swett. Rutland’s Brayden Shelton was in fourth.
Postemski set a personal best in the shot put with a toss of 12.84 meters, good for second behind Windsor’s Ben Gilbert, who tossed it 13.17 meters.
“It’s a lot of offseason working out. Stuff like that really helps,” Postemski said of the work that goes into setting that personal record. “Form is a big factor, getting the glide and speed across the circle.”
Rutland also got a first-place finish from Izzy Crossman, who had a photo finish in the 100 meter hurdles, with St. Johnsbury’s Desiree Mendez, both finishing in 18.1 seconds. West Rutland’s Isabel Lanfear was third and the Raiders’ Deirdre Lillie fourth.
Lanfear is a standout in field events and she showed that in the girls shot put, winning by a wide margin with her 9.07-meter throw. Rutland’s Emilia Sabataso was fourth.
Lanfear was fifth in the girls 100 meters, finishing in 15.1 seconds. Windsor’s Keegan Batchelder won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.5 seconds.
Rutland had a pair of top-five finishers in the 200-meter dash. Brayden Shelton was fourth in 25.3 seconds in the boys race and Crossman was fifth in the girls race, one spot ahead of Lillie.
The Raiders’ Abed Alawi had a good showing in the 400-meter race, taking fourth, just ahead of Jarrosak and Karver Butler, all three coming in under 1-minute. Makenna Hubert was fourth and Crossman was fifth in the girls race.
Rutland’s Calle Alexander was second in the girls 800 meters, finishing in 2:54.1. Dube-Johnson was fourth in the boys race. Karver Butler was fifth in the 1500, a spot head of Westside’s Tristan Rocke.
Shelton and Alawi were second and third in the boys 110-meter hurdles, behind first-place Connor Collins of St. Johnsbury.
Lanfear was fourth in the girls 300-meter hurdles for West Rutland, while William Sabataso took fifth on the boys side for Rutland.
St. Johnsbury swept all of the relays contested on Tuesday, winning the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 in both genders.
Windsor swept the high jump events. Swett won the boys event with a jump of 1.73 meters, while Janiah Young’s 1.35-meter jump was tops on the girls side. Westside’s Quincy Senecal was third in the boys high jump.
Swett also took home top honors in the boys triple jump with a jump of 11.66 meters and the Hilltoppers’ Peyton Qualter won the girls event with a jump of 8.56 meters.
The Yellow Jackets’ Anna Preece won the girls long jump with a jump of 3.54 meters.
