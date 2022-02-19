St. Johnsbury had to work a little harder this time around to get past the Rutland boys basketball team.
The Raiders gave the one-loss Hilltoppers all they could handle Saturday night, but St. Johnsbury pulled out a 46-41 win in overtime at Keefe Gymnasium.
The Hilltoppers looked primed to close the game out in regulation, but Rutland junior Eli Pockette had other plans. Taking an off-balance, well-contested 3-point shot from straight on, Pockette improbably tied the game and was fouled in the process.
The left-handed shooter went to the line and completed the four-point play to give Rutland a lead with 8.3 seconds left.
The Raiders tried to get a stop to secure the win, but St. Johnsbury's Murphy Young was fouled and split his free throws to force overtime.
The Hilltoppers scored the first seven points of the extra period and Rutland couldn't respond in turn. A Pockette 3-pointer was all the Raiders could muster. The other Raider shots were all well-contested and missed the mark.
St. Johnsbury made just one field goal in overtime, but was poised at the charity stripe, hitting six free throws.
Being poised in crucial moments is something Hilltoppers coach Ben Davis loves about his group. Rutland's gym was loud all night long with a full student section making their voices heard, but St. Johnsbury drown out the noise with its play on the court.
"We have very poised, calm and confident kids," Davis said. "It seems like no moment is too big for them. When we find ourselves in a pressure-packed situation like that, all season long, and it holds true today, they don't get rattled."
The Hilltoppers knew this game would be different than the Saturday previous, where St. Johnsbury blew out Rutland by 20 points in the Northeast Kingdom. Great teams make adjustments and the Raiders did just that.
"Rutland is hard-nosed. We knew they were going to be ready to play," Davis said. "We knew they were going to make adjustments from the first game. We were preparing for a close game."
And a close game it certainly was.
Rutland fed off the atmosphere in the gym and jumped out to a 10-2 advantage, on the back of a pair of Pockette 3s, but St. Johnsbury quickly responded and got the deficit down to three by the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders held onto a lead for all of a defensive-minded second quarter, but a 6-0 run for the Hilltoppers out of the break pushed St. Johnsbury ahead for the first time in the early third.
From there, it was a dogfight. The lead went back and forth multiple times as the second half progressed until the fireworks in the closing stages.
It was a rough way for the Raiders to fall given how well they defended all night long, but St. Johnsbury has just one loss for a reason.
"I thought we played pretty well. Defensively, we were solid," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We came in with a game plan of trying not to let them score. They beat us up in the paint the last time, so I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half."
Pockette led Rutland with 21 points, including six 3s. Luke DelBianco added eight and Braeden Elnicki provided six off the bench on a pair of treys.
Cole Banks had 14 points to pace the Hilltoppers, followed by 10 from Young, nine from Fritz Hauser and eight from Nathan Clay.
Rutland (11-5) hopes to take something from this loss.
"It's two teams playing hard and competing. You hope that this helps you get better at the end," Wood said. "I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight. We know we can play and we hang with the best teams in the state."
Up in Chittenden County, Rice played CVU earlier in the day. Could these two matchups be a preview of the state semifinals at Patrick Gymnasium in a few weeks?
With those four clubs being the cream of the Division I crop for much of the season, nobody would be surprised if it came to fruition.
