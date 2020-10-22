ST. JOHNSBURY — The thrill of a lifetime ended with a bad break in overtime for the Montpelier boys soccer team Thursday.
The Solons endured a 2-1 loss against undefeated St. Johnsbury after both teams went scoreless for the opening 74 minutes. Gardner Auchincloss gave the hosts a late lead that appeared safe entering the final minute, but Will Bruzzese scored with five seconds on the clock to force overtime. Former Harwood standout Liam Laidlaw scored the game-winner in the 85th minute, beating MHS goalie Max Weinstein (four saves) on a penalty kick.
“They hit a diagonal ball from the left side, we jumped for the ball and a couple players bumped together,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “And the referee decided to call a hand ball. It’s disappointing to lose on a penalty kick in a game like that. You can see from the referee’s point of view why he called it, but it’s a little bit harsh when the player’s arm was in a natural position. But the way we came back after giving up that goal was great to see. We never gave up, the guys dug deep and we made that final push.”
A rocket by Auchincloss pushed the Hilltoppers in front 1-0 in the 75th minute. The Solons earned a free kick entering the 80th minute, and a subsequent foul by St. Johnsbury gave MHS some extra time.
“We had a free kick at midfield with about 20 seconds left,” Bagley said. “One of the St. Johnsbury players stood in front of the ball to waste time, and the referee stopped the clock and gave him a yellow card. So we pushed everyone forward and Max played a long ball to the top of the 6. Ronnie (Riby-Williams) got the first touch and it bounced to Will, who hit it in. It’s very rare that something like that works, and it all comes down to the quality of the ball into the box. And Max couldn’t have hit it any better. And for Ronnie to get up and get that initial touch — and to get it going toward the goal — that’s two huge plays for us right there.”
CVU 3, Rutland 0
RUTLAND — Hinesburg is a soccer town. Always has been. Hinesburg High won state crowns in boys soccer in 1963 and 1964, the last two years the school was open. Then it became CVU and won the crown in 1964 and 1965 and a whole lot of years (19) since.
The Redhawks are the gold standard of Division I soccer and the program everyone wants to be like. During the first half of CVU’s 3-0 victory on Thursday night at Alumni Field, Rutland did look an awful lot like the Redhawks.
CVU was clinging to a 1-0 halftime lead and Rutland had created several great scoring opportunities for itself during those 40 minutes. There was very little separating the Redhawks and Raiders during that half.
“Rutland had some great chances. My heart was in my throat on some of them,” CVU coach Rob Cole said. “We were ahead 1-0 at the half and it felt like we were fortunate to have that.”
Although Rutland threatened, it was the Redhawks finding the net.
The goal was scored by Holden Batchelder 22:30 before the half. Raider goalie Jaden Kelley was forced out of the goal in an attempt to cut down the angle in a one-on-one situiation. Batchelder maneuvered around Kelley and practically walked it into the yawning net.
Kelley was magnificent in the half, punching out some corner kicks in heavy traffic.
“We felt good about the first half. I thought we defended well and we had scoring chances,” Rutland coach Ben Black said.
Joey Giancola had a saving play right on the goal line and fellow Raider defenders Zakaria Arshad and Cam Greene came up with clutch clears in the box.
But the Redhawks’ spread-the-field attack might have taken its toll on the Raiders who had to do a lot of chasing. What had been a pretty even first half turned into a dominating one for CVU in the second half.
The insurance goal was a pretty one. Cooper Whalen delivered the ball to Batchelder who headed it it home.
The third goal came with 13:04 remaining. That score by Henry Bijur put the game away.
Braeden Carleton, Carter Stearns, Michael O’Connor and Oskar Furlan did their best to mount an attack but the one additional connection that was needed rarely seemed to happen.
CVU is 8-2, a record most teams would covet. But 8-2 at the Hinesburg school does not draw raves for a program that had a 37-game winning streak that was broken by Essex this season. The Redhawks were also coming off a 1-0 loss to Burlington.
“The last two years we have set some high standards,” Cole said. “We used that loss to Burlington for motivation.”
CVU’s tournament record is 120-37-1.
Harwood 5, Stowe 0
DUXBURY — Tanum Nelson scored twice at the start of the second half to help the undefeated Highlanders rout the Raiders on Thursday. Tela Haskell’s goal midway through the first half on a Kayla Yalicki assist gave HU a 1-0 lead at the break. Emma Ravelin and Ashley Proteau added insurance goals during the physical battle. The Highlanders (7-0) will travel to play Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday.
