TRACK AND FIELD
ST. JOHNSBURY LAST CHANCE MEET
GIRLS RESULTS
100 METERS
1. Erica Thaler Lake Region 13.9 2. Grace Best Randolph 13.9 3. Heaven Anderson U-32 14.0 4. Star Poulin North Country 14.1 5. Charlie Schurman North Country 6. Paige Currier Lake Region 14.4 6. Opal Beauchesne North Country 14.4 6. Sydney Dimick U-32 14.4
200 METERS
1. Maia Pasco U-32 28.5 2. Franny Cozzens St. Johnsbury 28.9 3. Charlie Schurman North Country 30.2 4. Madison Ashford Spaulding 30.4 4. Opal Beauchesne North Country 30.4 4. Elizabeth Toborg Spaulding 30.4
400 METERS
1. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 1:06.2 2. Heather Alexander Lake Region 1:10.6 3. Nevaeh McCaffrey Lake Region 1:10.9 4. Willa Robb Lake Region 1:12.5 5. Ellen Wambui Lake Region 1:14.5 6. Jordin Strohm St. Johnsbury 1:20
800 METERS
1. Beatric Lake Randolph 2:30.6 2. Brooke White St. Johnsbury 2:32.6 3. Grace Best Randolph 2:40.9 4. Nina Young U-32 2:48.2 5. Alia Davis St. Johnsbury 2:54.5 6. Kelby Knights Lake Region 2:59
1,500 METERS
1. Jasmine Engle St. Johnsbury 5:48.3 2. Victoria Rodriguez St. Johnsbury 5:55.8 3. Madeline Blanchard St. Johnsbury 5:57.9 4. Una Colby Lyndon 6:01.1 5. Harmony Bradshaw Randolph 6:21.4 6. Charlie Edlund Lake Region 6:33
3,000 METERS
1. Adrianna Webster Lyndon 14:31.3 2. Catrina Gallagher Lyndon 15:42.2
100 HURDLES
1. Maia Pasco U-32 17.8 2. Abigail Bellizzi North Country 17.9 3. Natalie Rowell Lake Region 19.9 4. Yolanda Bansah U-32 20.1 5. Ellen Wambui Lake Region 21.0 6. Charlotte Young Spaulding 21.5
300 HURDLES
1. Erica Thaler Lake Region 53.3 2. Lisa Velten Hazen 54.1 3. Hannah Badertscher Lake Region 58.6 4. Yolanda Bansah U-32 1:00.1 5. Abigail Bellizzi North Country 1:04.4
SHOT PUT
1. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 8.29m 2. Avery Knauss U-32 8.27m 3. Sylvie Brownlow Lake Region 8.22m 4. Paige Currier Lake Region 8.05m 5. Marina Rockwell Lake Region 7.98m 6. Lisa Velten Hazen 7.19m
DISCUS
1. Avery Knauss U-32 27.59m 2. Elizabeth Jones Spaulding 27.1m 3. Marina Rockwell Lake Region 24.44m 4. Alex Weller U-32 22.98m 5. Kaylee McCaffery St. Johnsbury 20.67m 6. Sylvie Brownlow Lake Region 20.48m
JAVELIN
1. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 29.77m 2. Madison Bowman Lake Region 22.22m 3. Avery Knauss U-32 21.11m 4. Alex Weller U-32 19.92m 5. Lily Castle Hazen 16.63m 6. Olivia Wilder Spaulding 16.26m
HIGH JUMP
1. Hannah Badertscher Lake Region 1.32m 2. Lisa Velten Hazen 1.27m 3. Brooklyn Hinton Lake Region 1.22m 3. Sophia Hayes Oxbow 1.22m 3. Haidin Bathalon North Country 1.22m 3. Alia Davis St. Johnsbury 1.22m 3. Willa Robb Lake Region 1.22m
POLE VAULT
1. Maisa Cook Oxbow 2.36m 2. Brooke White St. Johnsbury 2.13m 3. Nevaeh McCaffrey Lake Region 1.98m 4. Sylvie Brownlow Lake Region 1.83m 4. Rita Martin Lyndon 1.83m 4. Alia Davis St. Johnsbury 1.83m
LONG JUMP
1. Rylee Strohm St. Johnsbury 4.2m 2. Abigail Bellizzi North Country 4.13m 3. Adrianne Clement Randolph 3.84m 4. Yolanda Bansah U-32 3.74m 5. Maia Pasco U-32 3.73m 5. Brooklyn Hinton Lake Region 3.73m
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Brooke White St. Johnsbury 9.72m 2. Paige Currier Lake Region 9.6m 3. Alaina Beauregard U-32 4. Macey Mawhinney Lyndon 8.77m 4. Adrianne Clement Randolph 8.77m
BOYS RESULTS
100 METERS
1. Cole Alexander Lake Region 11.8 1. Wyatt Yanker Randolph 11.8 3. Caden Colburn North Country 12.0 3. Fintant Letzelter Lake Region 12.0 5. Xavier Beaudin Oxbow 12.1 5. Michael Aldrich Oxbow 12.1
200 METERS
1. Luke Page U-32 24.8 1. Fintan Letzelter Lake Region 24.8 3. Xavier Beaudin Oxbow 24.9 3. Angelito Bates Spaulding 24.9 3. Wyatt Yanker Randolph 24.9 6. Matthew Hayes Oxbow 25.3
400 METERS
1. Andrew Bugbee St. Johnsbury 50.9 2. Gerardo Fernandez St. Johnsbury 52.0 3. Luke Page U-32 52.8 4. Patrick Keenan St. Johnsbury 54.9 5. Nuri Maher Lake Region 55.0 6. Jacob Zarum Randolph 55.6
800 METERS
1. Cole Alexander Lake Region 2:04.4 2. Matthew Corti Oxbow 2:17.6 3. Andrew Best Randolph 2:18.3 4. Andrew Mckinstry U-32 2:19.8 5. Nuri Maher Lake Region 2:21.8 6. Sebastian Najri St. Johnsbury 2:34
1,500 METERS
1. Ari Leven St. Johnsbury 4:37.4 2. Matthew Toborg Spaulding 4:38 3. Matthew Corti Oxbow 3:38.1 4. Evan Windrow St. Johnsbury 4:59.9 5. Emmet Cusack St. Johnsbury 4:59.9 6. Chandler Anderson Randolph 5:07
3,000 METERS
1. Greg Haward U-32 12:04.2 2. Talan Carpenter Lyndon 14:08
110 HURDLES
1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman St. Johnsbury 17.5 2. Connor Collins St. Johnsbury 17.6 3. Quinn Olney U-32 18.2 4. Thomas Hinton Lake Region 20.6 5. Aiden Morse Oxbow 22.1 6. Logan Perry Lyndon 22.7
300 HURDLES
1. Quinn Olney U-32 44.8 2. Thomas Hinton Lake Region 46.6 3. Will Ilsley Oxbow 48.6 4. Isaac Yukica Thetford 49.7 5. Tucker O’Brien U-32 50.7 6. Andrew Barrett Oxbow 51.8
SHOT PUT
1. Kyle Jones St. Johnsbury 10.65m 2. Dakota Goodspeed Oxbow 10.53m 3. Lincoln Racine Lake Region 10.22m 4. Charlie Thompson Lake Region 9.97m 5. Ryland Cahill Oxbow 9.66m 6. Aidan Ahearn Spaulding 9.35m
DISCUS
1. Josh Walker Lyndon 28m 2. Aidan Ahearn Spaulding 25.73m 3. Kealey Oulette Lyndon 25.4m 4. Dakota Goodspeed Oxbow 25.34m 5. Isaiah Bernier Spaulding 24.65m 6. Ed Sayers U-32 22.76m
JAVELIN
1. Sargent Burns U-32 37.22m 2. Matthew Hayes Oxbow 33.67m 3. Carbur Rousseau St. Johnsbury 33.4m 4. Josh Walker Lyndon 32.4m 5. Grant LaClair Lake Region 30.9m 6. Jacob Zarum Randolph 30.11m
HIGH JUMP
1. Governor Robb Lake Region 1.68m 2. Rueben Keefe Oxbow 1.63m 2. Chase Gardner Randolph 1.63m 2. Ed Sayers U-32 1.63m 5. Matthew Corti Oxbow 1.52m
POLE VAULT
1. Tyler Demas St. Johnsbury 3.05m 1. Connor Collins St. Johnsbury 3.05m 3. Charlie Thompson Lake Region 2.9m 4. Shane Morse Oxbow 2.74m 4. Cian Nott St. Johnsbury 2.74m 4. Lincoln Racine Lake Region 2.74m
LONG JUMP
1. Aidan Brody St. Johnsbury 5.38m 2. Cian Nott St. Johnsbury 5.14m 3. Aiden Berkey Randolph 5.11m 4. Collin Becker Randolph 5.02m 5. Tucker O’Brien U-32 4.69m 6. Xaviar Chapdelaine Lake Region 4.63m
TRIPLE JUMP
