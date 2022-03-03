There has been some abhorrent fan behavior at high school sporting events.
Dr. Karissa Niehoff, the Chief Executive Director of the NFHS, thought it to be a big enough problem that she addressed it in her recent newsletter.
Niehoff cited a number of examples of poor sportsmanship including the mayor of a city being ejected from his daughter’s high school basketball game for threatening a referee.
She gave another example of a high school basketball referee being knocked unconscious by a fan.
It can happen at lower levels, too. A central New York State youth league ended its season early due to poor parent behavior in the stands.
It all made some recent events in Vermont so refreshing.
Boys tournament games on Wednesday night saw Montpelier dismantle Missisquoi 82-29 and Long Trail whip Craftsbury 99-38.
It is not fun to get beat by scores like that. Poor sportsmanship can rear its ugly head.
Not so in these cases.
WDEV’s Brent Curtis broadcast the Missisquoi-Montpelier game. He was so impressed by the decorum of the Missisquoi players that he gave the Thunderbirds the station’s “Player of the Game” accolade.
The Long Trail and Craftsbury teams came in for similar praise on social media for the way in which the players conducted themselves.
Similarly, Danville’s 45-27 victory that same night over Grace Christian brought comments about exemplary sportsmanship in that game.
It is tournament time. Close, hard-fought games as well as one-sided affair can sometimes bring out the worst in fans, players and coaches.
Wednesday night, the very best qualities were on display.
PROGRAMS MISSEDA I the only one that misses the game programs at Barre Auditorium?
I know it is a new world with technology changing things at every turn.
But a program is a keepsake. Unfortunately, a keepsake that is going the way of the leather helmet.
Middlebury College once produced beautiful game programs for football. People saved them or even framed their covers.
This past season, that tradition went away. You had to scan all the information to put it in your phone at Panther football games.
Castleton University still has real programs. Stay with with it, CU. A college football game program is something to be treasured.
I think I miss the real honest-to-goodness game programs this year at Barre Auditorium more than I do the food concession.
Missing programs or food can’t dull the excitement of The Aud this year.
Having fans back and the frenzied atmosphere that has always made Barre Auditorium such a special place is all the way back. We are reminded of what we have missed the last couple of years and embrace all of it all the more.
CU’s ICE SUCCESSEveryone knows that Norwich University is the gold standard in women’s ice hockey. The Cadets have been in the NEHC championship or in its predecessor the ECAC East’s title game seven times in the last eight years.
But it might surprise a few people that the next team in terms of most appearances in the NEHC championship is Castleton. That nugget comes courtesy of Fred Bagley, founder of the Castleton Blue Line Club.
Those four tournament appearances by Castleton were under four different coaches — Bill Bowes, Ashley Salerno, Mike Venezia and now Tim MacAuliffe.
