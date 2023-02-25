Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.