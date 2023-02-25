VERGENNES — You can learn a lot from a loss. Fair Haven junior Trey Lee certainly did and it made him a champion.
Last year at the Vermont high school wrestling championships, Lee came up just short, losing to Spaulding’s Nick Pierce, an experienced grappler, via a first-period pin.
The Fair Haven standout had no plans to be the bridesmaid again. Saturday night, Lee battled Mount Anthony’s Alex Perez for the individual state crown at 126 pounds, and this time, it was Lee’s hand being raised as state champion.
Lee pulled out the win getting a pin fall to claim the state championship.
“My entire goal this was to get back here, which I did, and to come out on top, which I did,” Lee said. “It took a lot of hard work, putting time into it. Out of wrestling practice, I ran every day the entire season. To put in that hard work and see it come through in a big moment like that, the last match of the day, it’s amazing.”
Lee and Perez were the main event of the evening, going on last and put on a match fitting of the bill. Perez grabbed a 2-1 lead after the opening period, but Lee responded with a pair of points late in the second and the two went into the decisive third period knotted 3-3.
Perez earned a point in the third to take the lead, so it was now or never for Lee to make his move. He did just that with a little more than 30 seconds left, grabbing the match-winning two points.
Lee, never afraid to show emotion, let it fly when the clock hit triple 0s. One of the first hugs he gave was to his coach Scott Shaddock, a hug that had to feel mighty good given what Shaddock has been through the last couple months.
Shaddock is recovering from open-heart surgery, but he made sure he was there for what is essentially the Super Bowl of Vermont high school wrestling. He had great view of the mat from his wheel chair for all of the championship round. He rose from his wheel chair to give Lee a hug when the junior clinched the win.
“Doing that for him, the first day he comes back, it’s just awesome,” Lee said.
Shaddock was given a standing ovation by the packed crowed inside the Vergennes gymnasium before the championship round began.
Another one of Shaddock and interim head coach Matt Tuscano’s wrestlers was in the final as well. Colton DeLong took second at 220 pounds, losing to Essex’s Chris Folsom by pin fall late in the first period.
“It hurts losing in the finals, but I’m glad and thankful for this opportunity,” DeLong said. “It sucks that coach (Shaddock) couldn’t be in my corner, but coach Tuscano stepped in and has done a really good job with the program.”
Mount Anthony took home its national-record 34th consecutive team state championship. MAU had just one individual champion, Aaron Johnson at 170 pounds, but its depth shined in a massive way with 12 wrestlers placing in the top five of their respective weight classes.
MAU racked up 219 points to claim the victory. Colchester finished second with 157 points, followed by Otter Valley in third with 145, Vergennes in fourth with 121 and Spaulding in fifth with 115.
Otter Valley has enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent memory and the Otters’ coach Cole Mason earned Vermont wrestling Coach of the Year honors as voted on by his coaching peers.
Mason had a pair of wrestlers make it to the finals in Lincoln Wilcox at 132 pounds and Tucker Babcock at 152.
Wilcox ran into a buzzsaw in Vergennes’ Eli Brace, who came into the tournament with a single loss this year and earned Outstanding Wrestler at the end of the night.
Wilcox hung tough in the match, but Brace got a pin midway through the second period.
Babcock took his match the distance against Essex’s Anthony Matas, but ended up losing by major decision, 11-1.
“Tucker got fifth last year at 160 and didn’t come close to placing his freshman year, so the strides that he made is amazing,” Mason said. “Lincoln comes back in the semis and he cradles up a Middlebury kid that beat him last time they wrestled. We’re sad to see Tucker go, but we still have Lincoln for two more years.”
Otter Valley’s team chemistry was evident this year as each person pushed others to succeed. It showed in the fact that nine wrestlers placed at states.
“The guys really bonded as team and put their individual stuff aside to make the team better,” Mason said.
Spaulding gave MAU one of the biggest scares it has had in its historic streak last season. The Crimson Tide couldn’t do the same this year, but were still very strong as one of just three teams to have multiple individual champions on Saturday.
Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara was named Section 1 Coach of the Year, an honor that encompasses many states in the Northeast.
Coy Lyford took home a state championship at 106 pounds to cap his senior season. Lyford was in control throughout his match against Colchester’s Mason Sheltra, winning by 9-2 decision.
He was joined by Elias Kalat, a sophomore who claimed his first title for the Crimson Tide. Kalat jumped up quickly in his match against MAU’s Asa Reis, leading 5-0 going into the third, going on to win 7-1 by decision.
“I just wanted to ride out and work my match,” Kalat said. “It’s special to win this. I finished fourth last year and I worked hard to make sure I won it this year.”
Springfield heavyweight Cole Wright lost to Middlebury’s Nick Sheldrick by second-period pin on a day where four Cosmos placed.
A handful of honors were announced before the championship round got going, along with the Coach of the Year distinctions. Lyford, Johnson, Brace and Otter Valley’s Babcock and Caleb Whitney were recognized for reaching 100 wins for their career. Vergennes’ Samantha Hallock earned the Sportsman Award.
TEAM SCORING
1. MAU 219 2. Colchester 157 3. Otter Valley 145 4. Vergennes 121 5. Spaulding 115 6. Essex 104 7. Mt. Mansfield 86 8. CVU 76 9. Fair Haven 71 10. St. Johnsbury 70 11. Randolph 70 12. Springfield 59 13. Mt. Abraham 56 14. Middlebury 54 15. Winooski 20 16. MSJ 12 17. Lake Region 10 17. Lyndon 10 19. BBA 9 19. Harwood 9 21. Mill River 2 22. Green Mountain 0
INDIVIDUAL
