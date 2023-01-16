ESSEX — Sixth-place Spaulding was one of three wrestling teams to feature multiple individual champs Saturday during the Michael J. Baker Classic.
Coy Lyford (106 pounds) and Elias Kalat (138 pounds) continued their red-hot streaks by capturing top honors for the Crimson Tide. Teammate Leo Johnson secured a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds.
“Elias and Coy really wrestled well,” Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara said. “Their finals opponents could very well be their toughest in-state challenges. Leo wrestled well too and he’s not too far behind Coy and Eli. He’ll be right there at the end of the season.”
Lyford only needed 2 minutes and 44 seconds of mat time to pin all three of his opponents. He beat Harwood’s Daniel Hayes in 16 seconds during the quarterfinals before overpowering Essex’s Finn Monahon in 1:26 during semifinal action. Lyford downed Springfield’s Noah Markwell in 1:02 to claim the top prize.
Kalat pinned Springfields’ Nick Harrison in 1:28 before earning a 10-4 victory over Plymouth’s Jakob Heath in the quarterfinals. The Tide standout overpowered Mount Mansfield’s James Ripley in 1:35 during the semifinals. He pinned CVU’s Caleb Whitney in 5:40 during the final.
Johnson kicked off his busy weekend by pinning Essex’s Tennyson Miller in 4:48. He made quick work of Kanter Morey in 1:13 before pinning Plymouth’s Luc Diamond in 1:22 during the quarterfinals. Queensbury’s Ryan Vanguilder outlasted Johnson in 4:41 during the semifinals. Johnson put up a strong fight again in the third-place match, losing to Springfield’s Dillan Lacasse in 4:45.
Maine powerhouses Massabesic produced a trio of champions and one runner-up while placing first out of 26 teams. New Hampshire’s Plymouth wound up second, led by one first-place finisher and three runners-up. Colchester placed third to lead the Vermont contingent.
“I think we underperformed a bit at some weights,” O’Meara said. “Maybe being close to home made us wrestle tight — it has certainly happened to us before at this event. We needed to wrestle with a little more fearlessness. They all prepared for the matches well physically and worked hard. But I think mentally we weren’t ready for intense wrestling from the first whistle. I am confident they will learn from this and I’m excited to see how they respond.”
Quinn Smith placed fifth at 145 pounds for Harwood, which was 19th as a team. The Highlanders will return to action Saturday at Vergennes. Spaulding will hit the road for a 3:30 p.m. meet Wednesday at Northfield Mount Hermon. The Hyde School and St. Paul’s will also compete at the meet.
TEAM SCORES
1. Massabesic 207.5 2. Plymouth 184.5 3. Colchester 167 4. Queensbury 151.5 5. Otter Valley 125 6. Spaulding 115 7. Essex 104 8. Vergennes 92 9. Springfield 80 10. Northern Adirondack 78.5 11. St. Johnsbury 71.5 12. Mt. Mansfield 71 13. Mt. Ararat/Brunswick 70 14. CVU 56 15. Fair Haven 51 16. Burr & Burton 44 17. Randolph 42 18. Mt. Abraham 27 19. Harwood 25 20. Winooski 18 21. MSJ 17 22. Lyndon 6 23. Lake Region 3.5 24. Mill River 3 25. Beekmantown 0 25. Saranac 0
