CONCORD, N.H. — Coy Lyford pinned his first four opponents in a combined 3 minutes and 22 seconds before claiming payback in dramatic fashion during the title bout at Saturday’s Capital City Classic.
Spaulding’s defending state champ at 106 pounds avenged a recent loss to Brady Oullette by serving up a 4-2 overtime victory vs. the Noble grappler, who is ranked second in New England. Lyford led a trio of place-winners for the Crimson Tide, who wound up 11th out of 29 teams.
Bishop Hendricken triumphed with 249 points and was joined on the podium by runner-up Central Catholic (191.5 points) and third-place Concord (184.5 points). The Granite City squad finished with 96.5 points and continued to make the most of valuable mat time in preparation for a busy stretch of upcoming matches.
Max Laperle placed third for the Tide at 152 pounds, while teammate Elias Kalat was fifth at 138 pounds. Last year Spaulding finished 5.5 points behind 33-time defending champ Mount Anthony at the state meet, marking the closest finish in 31 years. This year’s state championships will take place Feb. 24-25 at Vergennes High School prior to the New England Championships slated for March 3-4.
Lyford wasted little time against out-of-state opponents by kicking off the Capital City Classic with four straight pins. He defeated Manchester Central’s Kylie Demingway-Santana in 25 seconds before downing Merrimacks’s Charlen Haddad in 1:06. Lyford beat Bishop Hendrickens Mikhail Hulkow in 31 seconds and then needed 1:21 in the semifinals to pin Winnisquam’s Ryan Cormier.
“Coy really wrestled composed and never got rattled,” Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara said. “Sometimes those close matches can get kids emotional and break their focus. He is showing his maturity, and at the right time.”
Lapelre went 4-1 to contribute crucial points for his team. He came through with a timely pin vs. Holliston’s Quinn Polny, triumphing in 1:47 when the match was deadlocked at 4-4. He pinned Alvirne’s Ben Dickieson in 1:23 before earning an 18-6 victory over Manchester West’s Christian Morency. Laperle lost to to Noble’s Derek Cote in 49 seconds during the semifinals, but he bounced back by defeating Souheagan’s Christian Knuckles in 4:23 during the third-place match.
“Max learns more about himself every time out there,” O’Meara said. “He’s one of those guys that you don’t want to wrestle a second time in a season. He’s dangerous the whole match.”
Kalat also wound up 4-1 after rebounding from a close quarterfinal loss. He opened the tourney with a 9-0 victory over Manchester Central’s Demetrio Cortez and then cruised to a 12-0 major decision victory over Plymouth’s Jakob Heath. Pinkerton’s Camden Arbogast held on for an 8-6 victory over Kalat to advance to the semis. Kalat quickly regrouped and showcased his dominance during a 9-2 victory over Winnisquam’s Henry Osmer and a 9-1 victory over Bedford’s Seth Hastey.
“Elias is a fierce competitor and he’s turning into a great wrestler,” O’Meara said. “He’s right on the cusp of beating the top New England guys. Each time out against those guys he gets feedback of what he needs to improve on. By the time New Englands rolls around, he will be right there with them.”
Joe Hiscock (132 pounds), Leo Johnson (126 pounds) and Coalby Reid-Lamonda (170 pounds) were also standouts for the Tide. Hiscock lost to Keene’s Carter Spencer in 2:26 before beating Bedford’s Logan Tnnant by forfeit. Following an 11-3 victory over Bow’s Herbie Madden, he lost to Winnacunnet’s Dominic Young in 2:56. Johnson pinned Windam’s Slyde Watson in 47 seconds and prevailed by technical fall after building a 19-4 lead over Merrimack’s Grant Descheneaux. He suffered a 14-2 loss to Noble’s Cody Marchand and then pinned Concord’s Jaxon Carter in 2:45. Johnson kept things close vs. Goffstown’s Brodie Reeves before falling short in 2:43.
“Leo continues to outwork everyone,” O’Meara said. “He’s having a lot of success at these tough tournaments. He will be ready at states.”
Reid-Lamonda endured a 10-5 loss to Pilgrim’s Donovan Watts and then pinned Manchester West’s Tomas Acosta in 1:21. He dug deep during a 14-7 victory over Souhegan’s Darwin Brown-Waters and finished the day with a 10-4 loss to John Stark’s Stephen Johnson.
“Coalby wrestled the best he has all season,” O’Meara said. “He was offensive and putting points on the board. His snap-downs were going and his leg attacks were firing.”
Spaulding will host Middlebury and Colchester at 6 p.m. Thursday in a meet that could determine the NVAC league champion. The Tide and Lakers are both undefeated against Northern Vermont opponents this winter.
TEAM SCORES
1. Bishop Hendricken 249 2. Central Catholic 191.5 3. Concord 184.5 4. Noble 175 5. Keene 149.5 6. Bedford 144.5 7. Plymouth 125 8. Windham 120 9. Hollis Brookline 119 10. Pinkerton 101 11. Spaulding 96.5 12. Bow 82.5 13. John Stark 70 14. Boston College H.S. 67 15. Pilgrim 65.5 16. STJA 60 17. Goffstown 58 18. Portsmouth 47.5 19. Merrimack 47 20. Winacunnet 45 21. Souhegan 41.5 22. Campbell 41 23. Alvinne 40 24. Winnisquam 36 25. Burlington 35 25. Holliston 35 27. Manchester Central 19 28. Manchester West 12 29. White Mountains 0
