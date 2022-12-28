BARRE - Undefeated Spaulding capitalized on 3 of 4 power-play opportunities to hand Burlington-Colchester its first loss of the season during Wednesday's 5-2 victory.
"The power play finished for us tonight - that was a big boost," Crimson Tide coach Dave Lawrence said. "We had five different goal scorers. And when we forechecked hard, we caused problems for our opponent. That was a nice win for us."
Camryn Poulin scored from Nora Moody to give the SeaLakers the lead with 9:35 left in the first period. Rebecca McKelvey struck back for the Tide by burying a rebound goal following a shot by Hannah King, evening the score at 1-1.
"I thought out of the gate we looked like a team that's had time off because of the holiday break," Lawrence said. "It wasn't all bad - it just wasn't as crisp as it should be. We made some mental mistakes and some old habits that showed up."
King scored a power-play goal on assists by Rebecca McKelvey and Molly Parker with 12:08 left in the second period for a 2-1 lead. A man-up goal by Amelia Healey on assists by Molly Parker and McKelvey made it a 3-1 game with 14:15 left in the third period. The Tide scored again with 10:59 on the clock, with Ruby Harrington cashing in on assists by Lanie Thayer and Payton Laperle. BHS-Colchester closed the gap to 4-2 with 5:13 left to play when Fiona McHugh assisted Poulin. Molly Parker capped the scoring on a McKelvey assist with 2:39 remaining.
"I liked how we fought through that adversity," Lawrence said. "Once the rust started to come off, we settled in better."
Spaulding improves to 6-0, while BHS-Colchester falls to 4-1-1. Goalie Mattie Cetin stopped 16 shots for the Tide, while Leah Boyd made 30 saves for the SeaLakers. Spaulding will travel to play Brattleboro at 3 p.m. Monday.
"This was a good challenge for us," Lawrence said. "Burlington-Colchester is well-coached, they can play and they have a good goalie. It was a lot at times, but we battled."
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 5, U-32 0
MIDDLEBURY - Three goals by Erin Sears led the Tigers past the Raiders during the opening day of the Middlebury Tournament.
Sawyer Witscher and Ireland Hadley assisted Sears to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the opening period. Lily Finn set up Sears in the second period and Nyna Lole also scored for a 3-0 cushion. Sears scored on a Cole assist midway through the third period before Crowley added another insurance goal on a pass from Kenyon Connors. Ruby Hubbel recorded a 10-save shutout for the Tigers, who improve to 4-2. Renee Porter made 30 saves for U-32 (1-5).
Burr & Burton 5, Harwood 0
MIDDLEBURY - Kaelin Downey recorded a hat trick and notched one assist to guide the Bulldogs past the Highlanders during the first game of the Middlebury Tournament on Wednesday.
Mai-liis Edwards (one assist) and Kaya Pedersen also scored. Mia Paligo, Katie Brownlee, Carmella Livingston and Maya Duncan registered two assists apiece. Goalies Cyra Pacher and Marley Clark combined to make six saves in the shutout. Jordan Hunter stopped 33 shots for the Highlanders.
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 6, Milton 2
MILTON - The Raiders built a four-goal lead and never looked back while racing past the Yellowjackets on Wednesday.
Woody Reichelt recorded the first three goals of the game and buried a fourth goal at the start of the third period. Ashton Tibbits contributed four assists for Stowe.
"We came out and executed our game plan well in the first period, which gave us some momentum going into the second," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "We need to be mentally engaged and working together as a team to have success. Tonight we did that. Woody seemed to be firing on all cylinders and everything he touched turned into a scoring opportunity. This is what he brings every night to our team. Of course it helps when you have Ashton passing as well as he did tonight. He had his head up and was looking to make plays."
Reichelt scored on assists by Tibbits and Bo Graves with 4:30 left in the first period before doubling the lead on feeds from Nathan Nolan and Tibbits with 8:36 left in the second period. Reichelt extended the lead to 3-0 two minutes later, thanks to assists by Aaron Lepikko and Cooper Shove. Lepikko found the back of the net with 29 seconds left in the third period. Tibbits and Nolan registered assists.
Tibbits and Nolan assisted Reichelt at the start of the third period, while Jack Devlin and Dylan Mitchell scored for the Yellowjackets. Lepikko capped the scoring on a pass from Logan Wilson. Liam Newhouse delivered a solid performance in goal for Stowe, while Christian Gaudio was in front of the pipes for MIlton. Lepikko was a defensive standout for the Raiders, who improve to 2-2 and will host Colchester on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
"Aaron had a spectacular night on defense," Grace said. "His speed is something that catches people's attention. But his strength and defense are what make him an invaluable asset to our team. We need to continue to get better every day to be where we want to be at the end of the season."
Lyndon 2, Spaulding 2
BARRE - The Vikings pulled ahead twice but Aidan Kresco and Trevor Arsenault had the answer each time to help the Crimson Tide salvage a tie Wednesday.
Arsenault knotted things at 2-2 by scoring after a face-off with 4:52 left to play and then neither team could find the back of the net during overtime. Spaulding will travel to play Brattleboro at 4:20 p.m. Monday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 88, Enosburg 64
HARDWICK - Tyler Rivard set a school record for points Wednesday and the Wildcats survived a furious comeback attempt by the Hornets down the stretch.
Rivard erupted for 50 points, breaking Dimitri Vasiliadis' mark of 42 points. The senior power forward tied the record with a dunk and he also surpassed the town record set by former Hardwick Academy star Bruce Putvain, who poured in 45 points in 1966. Rivard grabbed 21 rebounds to continue his early-season trend of double-doubles and dished out five assists. Teammate Xavier Hill finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Hazen entered halftime with a 34-point lead, but Hornets standout Brandon Gleason scored 30 points in the second half to keep things interesting. He tallied 19 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 37 points for Enosburg, but Hazen never let the visitors get closer than 20 points in the second half.
Harwood 78, Lake Region 40
ORLEANS - Six Highlanders scored at least eight points Wednesday to help their team earn its first victory of the season.
"It was a good game tonight and for us the biggest thing was having Cole Hill and Cooper Olney and Iyah Lavit back," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "It was the first time this year that we had everybody going and it made a huge difference. We came out and put a lot of pressure on the ball and played way up the line on defense, which was really good. We got some turnovers right out of the gate, which was pretty beneficial for us."
Tobey Bellows (15 points), Josh McHugh (12 points), Boone Maher (11 points) and Parker Davey (10 points) all reached double figures for HU. Hill (nine points) and Lewis Clapp (eight points) helped round out a potent, unselfish Harwood offense.
"With the ball movement and distribution, a lot of our shots were the result of a lot of great play by the guys that had the ball before them," coach Bellows said.
A Clapp basket in the paint gave the Highlanders an early lead before Olney nabbed a steal and capped a three-point play from the free-throw line for a 5-0 advantage. Owen Rogers made a pair of foul shots for the Rangers, but Clapp quickly countered with a fast-break layup. Lincoln Racine kept things close by draining a jumper on Lake Region's next possession. Davey made a 3-pointer before the Rangers drained a shot from beyond the arc at the other end. Olney and Hill added layups for HU and then Racine answered with floater in the lane. A second-chance basket by Lavit and a bucket by McHugh extended the lead to 18-9 to close out the first quarter.
An old-fashioned three-point play by the Rangers was negated by a Hill 3-pointer at the start of the second quarter. Hill stepped to the foul line for a 1-and-1 situation and made both attempts before field goals by Nathan Kudravetz and Bellows made it a 27-11 game. A Rangers free throw ended the Highlanders' run, but Bellows answered right back with a putback in transition. Two foul shots by Rogers and a 3-pointer from Colby LaFleur closed the gap to 29-17 midway through the quarter.
Bellows made a layup in heavy congestion and then finished off a four-point play from the foul line following a single free throw by the Rangers. Bellows remained red-hot by completing a three-point play from the stripe after another Lake Region foul shot. Lavit scored down low to off-set a Rangers basket, sending the Highlanders into the halftime break with a 40-21 lead.
Davey hit a 3-pointer from the left corner and Bellows added an old-fashioned three-point play at the start of the third quarter. Two Clapp foul shots kept Harwood flying high after a pair of free throws by the Rangers. Maher and Clapp and scored after a timeout and then Davey tossed in four straight points for a 56-23 advantage. Rogers ended his team's scoring drought by making a pair of free throws. McHugh and Jonathan Piers scored at opposite ends of the court and then Hill assisted Maher in the paint. Maher went 2 of 2 from the foul line and then Hill and McHugh hit jumpers to counter five quick points by the Rangers, resulting in a 66-33 lead after three quarters.
Kudravetz and McHugh opened the final quarter with baskets before Racine went 2 of 2 from the line and teammate Aidan Poginy hit a 3-pointer. A Maher basket and a Tucker Buffum foul shot prevented Lake Region from seizing any momentum down the stretch. Maher swished in a 3-pointer and the Highlanders had not trouble putting the finishing touches on their first victory of the season.
"We got a lot of guys into the game today and there was a lot of great effort," coach Bellows said. "We're starting to ramp up our defensive intensity, which is going to be great for us as we get better."
Harwood (1-2) will travel to play Lyndon on Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
"Tonight was a big game for us," coach Bellows said. "And now we move on and focus on Lyndon a week from today. And then we have a big three-game week the following week. So we're just focussed on continuing to do the right things and take care of the ball and move forward."
