Division II football will be a bear this fall with so many talented players returning.
One D-II team that will be a bit of an unknown is Spaulding because the Crimson Tide will have a new coach.
Bob Lamb is coaching the semipro Vermont Ravens, so he will not be return as the head guy at the Barre school.
Spaulding Athletic Director Natalie Soffen said Wednesday that Lamb’s replacement has been hired but that they are still completing the process.
Lamb’s Ravens are 1-0 heading into their next game against the Connecticut Colts.
“It is something that has always been in the back of my mind,” Lamb said of coaching at that level.
Bob’s son Drew Lamb is a fullback/kicker for the Ravens.
The Ravens play their home games at South Burlington High School.
The new era of Spaulding football begins on Sept. 3 when the Tide kicks off at Lyndon at 7 p.m.
According to Fair Haven football coach Jim Hill, the battle for the top spot in the D-II standings is likely to be ultra-competitive.
“We are going to be big,” Hill said recently at the Vermont All-Star Foootball Camp.
He also thinks his Slaters will be very good, owing in part to the return of the talented Sawyer Ramey at quarterback.
He knows that does not guarantee the Slaters a thing. Not in Division II which looks to be loaded this season.
Bellows Falls, Brattleboro and Mount Anthony all look imposing.
He expects Lyndon to be very improved with Dan Nolan back as the head guy.
Then, of course there is Rice. You never know what the Green Knights will bring to the table. And U-32 can’t be discounted.
Hill said he believes a team that could be a surprise is Mount Abraham.
One of the biggest games in the division, one that could bring some clarity to the pecking order, comes right in the first week when Bellows Falls visits Brattleboro under the Friday night lights of Natowich Field.
Praise for Applejack
Applejack Stadium has certainly received lavish praise locally as a magnificent venue for soccer, lacrosse and football.
It’s still nice when others notice and the kudos come from outside of the state.
Liam Hanley penned a column on groundhopping, defined as attending as many stadiums as possible.
He compiled a list of the top soccer stadiums in the United States that lower league teams call home.
The two from New England making the list were Applejack and Lusitano Stadium in Ludlow, Massachusetts.
Hanley called Applejack “the most unique stadium on the list” and referred to its covered grandstand that was part of a horse track on the site in 1887.
Hanley wrote: “Applejack Stadium should truly be considered a mecca for all soccer fans in the United States.”
