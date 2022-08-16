Spaulding football photo gallery Aug 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Athletes run in a line Monday during Spaulding’s opening football practice of the 2022 season. Photos by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Spaulding athletes prepare to run a play during Monday’s football practice. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Members of the Spaulding football team follow instructions during Monday’s opening practice of the 2022 season Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now A Spaulding player prepares to catch the ball during Monday’s football practice Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Spaulding football players gather in a huddle during Monday’s practice session. Photo by Sarah Milligan Buy Now Spaulding athletes go through a series of drills during Monday’s football practice Photo by Sarah Milligan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
