MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Spaulding’s wrestling team produced a handful place-winners while taking on a slew of regional powerhouses Saturday during the Colter Abely Classic.
The Crimson Tide recorded a team score of 172 points to place eighth out of 19 schools. Xavier, the reigning New England runner-up, posted a winning total of 359 points. Chelmsford (second, 338 points) and Bishop Hendricken (third, 288.5) rounded out the podium.
“This was probably the hardest tournament we will have this season,” Spaulding coach Darren O’Meara said. “There were lots of large-school teams with student populations of over 1,500. We competed pretty well and we really got to see some high-level gritty wrestling. Everyone there was in shape, tough and skilled. It was a great event.”
Coy Lyford (106 pounds) and Elias Kalat (138 pounds) stepped up once again to lead the Granite City squad. Lyford went 3-1 and emerged as the runner-up at 106 pounds. He suffered his only loss to the top-ranked wrestler in New England. Kalat pieced together a 3-2 record and finished fourth. He had two ranked New England competitors in his weight class.
“Coy and Eli continue to lead the team with great performances and lots of scoring,” O’Meara said. “They get everyone fired up when they compete.”
Lyford pinned Simsbury’s Ethan Quinn in 1:11 and prevailed by a 13-8 decision over Hall’s Michael Ortiz. He secured a 6-0 semifinal victory over Brookfield/Shepaug’s Matt Bray before losing to Xavier’s Raekwon Shabazz in 3:00 during the final.
Kalat also enjoyed a hot start, needing just 39 seconds to pin Hall’s Cody Barnett. He overpowered Trumbull’s Jaret Zielinski, 11-3, before pinning Brookfield/Shepaug’s Isaac DeAlencar in 1:29. Kalat suffered a 7-0 semifinal loss to Xavier’s Anthony Basile. The Tide grappler lost in 4:42 during his third-place bout vs. Bristol Central’s Landon Dionne.
Spaulding’s Reuben Mentzer went 3-2 to place fifth at 220 pounds. He pinned East Hartford’s Joshua Keaton in 5:00 before suffering a 5-3 loss to Xavier’s Vincent Scileppi. Mentzer bounced back by pinning Burlington’s Tyler Vadnais in 1:40 before overpowering Brookfield/Shepaug’s Marco Cacace in 1:47.
Spaulding’s Phillip Maurice earned a pair of victories and wound up eighth at 285 pounds. He held on for a 2-1 victory over Cheshire’s Isaiah Fuentes and pinned Bristol Central’s Andrew Sarkis in 2:35.
“Reuben and Philip work as hard as anyone in practice, and they finally got their due,” O’Meara said. “It was the best that they have competed yet this season, and it was great to see at such a hard tournament.”
Max Laperle (152 pounds) went 3-2 to finish seventh for the Tide. He served up an 8-2 victory over Brookfield/Shepaug’s Kip Faison and pinned Xaverian’s Michael Kimmelmann in 3:30. Laperle prevailed via a forfeit against Bristol Central’s Lincoln Archibald.
“Max knocked off some very good wrestlers,” O’Meara said. “He continues to address problem areas, and areas where he excels.”
Spaulding’s Leo Johnson (126 pounds) went 3-3 and wound up eighth. He pinned Bristol Central’s Julian Colon in 1:28 and took down Cheshire’s Harley Guida in 1:08. He also made quick work of East Lyme/Norwich Tech’s Jacques Borja, triumphing in 1:22.
“Leo is a warrior and he is having a great season for someone so young in his career,” O’Meara said.
Spaulding will host Vergennes and Mount Abraham at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We continue to develop and see growth every time out there,” O’Meara said. “And there are still five weeks for us to continue improving. ...And our more experienced seventh- and eighth-graders competed at the Seacoast Tournament in Hampton N.H., and wrestled really well. They finished first out of 17 teams, with two champs and four runners-up.”
TEAM SCORES
1. Xavier 359 2. Chelmsford 338 3. Bishop Hendricken 288.5 4. Newtown 280 5. East Hartford 274 6. Trumbull 261.5 7. Hall 235 8. Spaulding 172 9. Guilford 162 10. Scituate 159.5 11. E. Lyme/Norwich 157.5 12. Sinsbury 153.5 13. Xaverian 139 14. Brookfield/Shepaug 130 15. Bristol Central 128 16. Burlington 103 17. Pomperaug 82.5 18. South Kngstown 69.5 19. Cheshire 44
