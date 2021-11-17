CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team was dominant in dismantling Norwich University 39-3 to retain the Green Mountain Championship trophy on Wednesday night.
It was an especially eventful night for Castleton’s Cooper Fleming who avenged his defeat to Dan Curran earlier this year in the Roger Williams Invitational.
“I just focused on the little things this time,” Fleming said of his win in the 174-pound class. “And I made sure not ton get behind early. That’s what happened to me down there.”
It was a frenzied atmosphere with the bleachers filled to capacity.
The CU fans showed that Iowa is not the only place with a passion for wrestling. There was a little slice of the Hawkeye State in Glenbrook Gym.
“To have your name called in front of a crowd like this is all the inspiration you need,” Fleming said.
“I saw improvement in just a few days,” Castleton coach Scott Legacy said of Fleming’s performance.
The crowd was worked into a frenzy right away as Castleton’s Logan Dubuque won the evening’s first match, 7-6 over Cameron Wooldridge with a 7-6 decision.
The wins kept coming. Michael Angers won in the 165-pound class, a 3-2 decision over Tyler Barker.
Fleming was the next winner and then Alec Richards got a win for the Spartans, 7-3 in the 184-pound classification.
Then, it was Chance LaPier’s turn and the Castleton senior won by a fall in the noisiest competition with the crowd going wild and the Spartans chanting, “Let’s go, Chance.” He won by a fall in 4:22.
Shea Garrand defeated Gabriel Duden in 1:36 and then Kaya Bogle picked up the Spartans’ seventh consecutive win by forfeit.
Michael Gonyea, at 133, and James Rodrigues at 141, stretched the team’s lead to 39-0.
The Cadets salvaged something of the evening when freshman Kyle Merritt prevailed 7-0 in the final match over Elijah Cyr.
Castleton winners in the exhibition matches were Ethan Palanca. Syrus Colon (twice), Cruz Henton, Haven Tatarek, Bryan Bonilla, Oliver Donahue, Lou Padilla and Kaden Gransbury.
Cadets prevailing in the exhibition matches were Joe Castellino, Thoren Berg, Michel St. Juste and Mason Sprinkel.
Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson presented the trophy to a happy band of Spartans.
Castleton heads to the Wildcats Invitational in Willliamsport, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Norwich is at WPI that day.
