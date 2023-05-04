The Castleton University football team has just put the finishing touches on its spring football season, the first step that the Spartans hope will finally lead to a conference championship.
The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference began in 2009 with Castleton a charter member.
That first season saw the Spartans’ state rival Norwich University win the ECFC title with a 49-14 victory over Mount Ida as the Cadets’ Orwin Elkins rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns that day.
The Cadets won the ECFC crown again in 2011 and 2015.
Husson University had its reign. The Eagles grabbed the championship in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
SUNY Maritime, Gallaudet. Dean and Anna Maria have won league championships.
Castleton has been on the doorstep but the Spartans have never won one.
Now, it is the midnight hour. This is Castleton’s final season in the ECFC as they leave for the much tougher MASCAC in 2024.
Spring football wrapped up with combine testing on Wednesday and head coach Tony Volpone saw some positive things.
“All in all, we tried different combinations in the offensive line, mixing and matching. The next step will be evaluating them on film,” he said.
Matt Howland, a Mount Mansfield Union graduate, was impressive on the defensive line.
“He is soft-spoken so he often goes unnoticed,” Volpone said.
Brattleboro’s Jordan Wright displayed a great first-step burst that will continue to make him an effective pass rusher and veteran players like Jackson Brand, Caezar Williams and Kevin McDonough had good springs.
The Spartans will not have the Green & White Scrimmage this year, choosing to make the short trip to Hudson Valley Community College for the preseason scrimmage.
Volpone said Hudson Valley will treat it as their first game but it will be a scrimmage for the Spartans.
CU has scrimmaged St. Lawrence University but that is not ideal since the Saints are on their regular-season schedule. When SLU goes off the schedule beginning in 2024, the Saints might come back as the scrimmage.
“Or we might keep the one with Hudson Valley if things go well,” Volpone said.
“It just makes sense because it is so close.”
The ECFC has been a fun league even if it is a lightly regarded conference. When d3football.com ranked the nation’s 27 Division III conferences, the ECFC ranked 26th, leading only the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
The NEWMAC, Norwich’s conference, was ranked No. 22.
The NESCAC, of which Middlebury is a member, was not included in the rankings, because the league does not play any games outside the conference.
The Spartans would love to leave the ECFC with a championship.
DUAL SPORT ATHLETES
The dual sport athlete can make for some pretty amazing stories.
One that was something to behold featured Harwood Union’s Tom Griffin.
He made a decisive penalty kick against Windsor in sudden-death overtime in Windsor. Immediately after the ball went in the net, Griffin printed to his car for the 30-mile trip up I-91 to Thetford where he competed in the State Cross Country Meet.
Missisquoi Valley’s Ray Fournier is another pretty good dual-sport story.
Fournier, a soccer player for the Thunderbirds, contacted football coach Anthony Labor about kicking for the football team.
There would be many days where he would go straight from soccer practice to football practice.
He became more than a kicker. He developed into a safety and split end good enough to play in the annual North-South Senior All-Star Game where he had an interception.
Sunday, Fournier will be one of the award winners honored at the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation’s banquet at Castleton University.
One of the more amazing such stories belonged to Windsor’s Katey Comstock when she was doing three varsity winter sports at a time — basketball, indoor track and field and bowling.
McCOY HONORED
Burr and Burton Academy graduate Jay McCoy made a big impact on the defensive unit for Hobart this past football season with 82 tackles and two interceptions.
This week he was honored with Zornow Memorial Award which goes to the team’s most improved player.
BERGEN AT TRINITY
Jessica Bergen, who grew up in Wells but played her field hockey over the New York border at Granville, was recently named the head field hockey coach at Trinity in Hartford, Connecticut.
