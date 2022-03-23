CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 21-10 loss against Russell Sage College at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans (0-6) were outshot 53-38 by Sage (5-4), including 35-18 in shots on goal. Castleton was just 7-of-20 clearing the ball with 30 total turnovers, while Sage went 12-of-19 clearing with 25 turnovers. The Gators also had a 46-34 edge in ground balls and a 20-13 advantage on caused turnovers.
Sean Kimura, Collin Johnson and Hunter Sarro had three points apiece for the Spartans, while Chris LaBonte added a pair of points as well. Johnson and Sarro had two goals and an assist each, while Kimura added one score and two helpers.
LaBonte’s two points came from two goals on the night. Casey Meczywor, Griffin Weller and Ethan Esposito also tallied goals for the Spartans. Luc Issa nabbed a team-leading four ground balls, while Ryan Palmisano won seven face-offs for Castleton. Peyton Mavrides stopped 11 shots in 32 minutes of play after coming on in relief of Chris Wilk. Wilk made two saves in the contest.
Bailey Martin was a force for Sage, racking up eight points from five goals and three assists. Jake McElwee had seven points on three goals and four assists, while Hunter Brunelle and Anthony Abreu had six points apiece.
Brunelle scored four goals with two assists, while Abreu had two goals and four helpers. Shea Obado and Dean Sampson had six ground balls each, with Sampson also winning 15 face-offs. Michael Capitelli earned the win in goal, making six saves in 55 minutes.
Sage led 5-1 after one quarter and 10-4 at halftime as Castleton hung tough in the second quarter. The Spartans scored three straight goals late in the half, including scores from Johnson, Meczywor and LaBonte.
Sage notched four straight goals out of halftime to take a 14-4 lead before goals from Sarro and Kimura made it 14-6. The Gators again went on a lengthy run before Johnson stopped the string of goals from the visitors. Castleton netted the final three goals of the night as LaBonte, Weller and Esposito capped the scoring to make it 21-10 at the final horn.
Castleton returns to action on Saturday when it hits the road to WestConn for the start of Little East Conference play. Opening face-off is set for 3 p.m.
