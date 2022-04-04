HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team suffered a 10-8 loss to New England College on Saturday afternoon.
It was a two-goal difference in the fourth quarter that secured the NEC win. The game was tied 7-7 heading into the fourth, but the Pilgrims scored the first three goals of the quarter.
Casey Meczywor had a four-point game for the Spartans, scoring two goals and adding two assists. Chris LaBonte had three scores and four ground balls, while Sean Kimura added three assists on the day.
Thomas Norton notched five points on three goals and two assists for the Pilgrims, while Sam Crary had three goals and a helper and Lucas Ferreira had three goals.
Castleton hosts Salem State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spartans swept
BOSTON — The Castleton University baseball team hit the road for a doubleheader against UMass Boston Saturday, dropping the afternoon’s opening game 7-4 before suffering the weekend sweep with a 12-2 loss in the second matchup.
In the opener, the game was tied 4-4 through two innings, but Castleton was held scoreless the rest of the way.
Hunter Perkins and Reece de Castro had multi-hit games in the loss, while Tyler McLain drove in a pair of runs. Riley Orr and Max Olmsted pitched for CU.
UMB took control of the second game with five runs in the third and didn’t look back from there. Castleton was held to just two hits.
Castleton is back in action Tuesday, for a non-conference matchup against Middlebury College, with first pitch is set for 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
USM 20, CU 1
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team opened Little East Conference play on Saturday, dropping a road contest to Southern Maine.
Kimberly McCarthy tallied Castleton’s lone goal, a fourth-quarter score on an assist from Ryanne Mix. The Spartans are back in action against Norwich at Dave Wolk Stadium Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK
Spartans place second
CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton men’s track and field team finished second out of seven teams in the Saints Ice Broken Open with 119 points, marking the highest point total in the program’s modern era, which dates back to the 2015-16 academic year. The historic performance comes a week after the Spartans earned their first top-10 USTFCCCA Regional ranking.
Wayne Alexander notched the lone program record on the day, placing fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 52.79 seconds.
David Harvey won the 100 meter dash, cruising in at 11.37 seconds. Harvey also earned a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash at 23.49 seconds, along with a second-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles with his 15.89-second mark. Ian Maier followed Harvey in the 100 meters, placing third with a time of 11.46 seconds.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Shawn Allen, Brandon Ryan, Alexander, and Harvey registered a 3:42.34 — good for second in the event.
Tyler Serrani won the triple jump with a distance of 12.17 meters. Trever Rose won the discus with a 39.31-meter mark to top 13 other throwers and earned a second-place finish in the shot put. Reigning Little East Conference Rookie Field Athlete of the Week Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson, whose javelin mark ranked top-20 in the nation a week ago, won the event with a distance of 51.78 meters.
The CU women were third at the event.
Maizy Mooney had a first-place effort and program record 12.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Mooney also placed third in the 200 meters and was a member of the winning 4x100 meter relay team along with Keegan Tedd, Danielle Solomon, and Shay Lawrence.
Lawrence notched a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.95 seconds and placed fourth in the 100 meters at 13.61 seconds.
Solomon earned the top spot in the pole vault, clearing a height of 2.36 meters. Layne Cronin led the way in the shot put with a fourth-place finish at 8.47 meters.
