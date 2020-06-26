CASTLETON — Castleton University women’s tennis head coach Rob Purdy announced his resignation from the position Thursday.
Purdy led the Spartans for 10 years in his second stint with the university, re-joining the program in 2010 after a two-year stint in 1983 and 1984.
He is the second most coaching wins in program history, posting a 91-72-1 record over 12 seasons, two of which culminated in North Eastern Athletic Conference East championships.
“I was fortunate to be part of the athletics program at Castleton,” said Purdy, in a press release. “In my time at Castleton, we transitioned from Castleton State College to Castleton University, and it was amazing to watch as athletics and the athletic facilities made great strides forward.”
In the first two years of Purdy’s second tenure, Castleton made it to the NCAA Division III tournament, falling in the first round both times.
“All of the wins were nice, but I really learned that being part of a team was so important for rounding out the collegiate experience. Four years goes by so fast for the student-athletes and I will miss seeing their growth — not only on the court — but in their lives.”
The Spartans made the NEAC championship four more times, following the NCAA tournament appearance.
During his time at Castleton, Purdy was named NEAC East Coach of the Year three times and had players earn 21 NEAC East All-Conference singles accolades.
On top of that, nine doubles teams earned All-Conference accolades, and Michelle Podnecky was twice named the NEAC East Player of the Year under his leadership.
In 2011, Purdy coached the Spartans to 14 wins, tying a program record previously set by the 2009 team. On four occasions, Purdy led Castleton to double-digit win totals.
“I would like to thank Rob for all of his work during his time at Castleton,” said Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson. “He helped the program reach new heights and ensured Castleton was a mainstay at the top of the conference standings for a number of years.”
A search for a new head women’s tennis coach will begin immediately.
The Spartans finished last fall with a 3-10 record.
