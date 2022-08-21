It is said that recruiting is the lifeblood of a successful college sports program. And the lifeblood of recruiting can often be pipelines.
One of the most notable pipelines in the state was when the University of Vermont women's basketball was living off our neighbors from the North. One of their stronger teams had an all-Canadian starting five.
The Castleton University men's soccer team boasts 10 incoming freshmen from within the state this season and three of them are from Burlington High School — Gonzalez Arakaza, Ali Ali and Jonathan Ashimwe.
CU coach John O'Connor said he has no real connection to BHS but that he believes players once wearing the Seahorses uniform had a great Castleton experience. The word gets back to players on their current high school team.
"They seem more interested in us because of the Burlington kids here before them," O'Connor said.
One of the former Seahorses to play for the Spartans was goalkeeper Amir Pasic.
Pasic will be coming back home on Sept. 1 as the coach of the Sage College men's soccer team. His team meets O'Connor's Spartans in a Thursday night game at Dave Wolk Stadium in the season opener.
"It will be fun. I know that Amir will have his team well prepared," O'Connor said.
"I am really excited for this game. It is going to be a special moment," Pasic said.
Pasic helped lead the Spartans to the North Atlantic Conference championship when he was in the goal for O'Connor.
He has many special memories from his days at Castleton after transferring from NCAA Division I Central Arkansas.
One, in particular, was finding flowers delivered to his home from President Dave Wolk, Athletic Director Deanna Tyson and the athletic department after the death of his mother.
His playing days at CU were made all the more special by his relationship with and admiration for O'Connor.
"I think OC is the best coach in college soccer, any level, all divisions" Pasic said.
"He creates a great environment for his players and he leads with love. He is a great coach and equally good person."
Pasic will bring a team of 31 players into Dave Wolk Stadium that evening. He was able to recruit 14 new players since getting the job in January.
"I think I could recruit without leaving New York. There are so many good players here," Pasic said.
"That said, I am not closing the door on any area."
He proved that by making recent recruiting trips to San Diego and Denver.
He also has three Norwegians on his team. Two were on the roster that Pasic inherited and the third followed.
Sounds like the beginning of a possible pipeline.
When Sage and Castleton meet, it will be like looking in the mirror at one another.
"We will be very similar. OC and I view the game in a similar way," Pasic said.
Here's another twist to this game. Pasic attempted to recruit Michael O'Connor to Sage.
The father won and Michael is a freshman for the Spartans.
Castleton football coach Tony Volpone seems to be putting down a pipeline to Connecticut. He has three talented freshman wide receivers from the Nutmeg State and all have been impressive in camp — Nathan Contasia, Braden Lankage and Saijan McIntosh.
"Our receivers are very talented," Volpone said.
Who will get the ball to them? It is a wide open battle at the quarterback position and Volpone said that freshman Wesley Cournoyer from Rhode Island is in the running.
"He has had a nice camp," Volpone said.
A local product having a terrific camp is Rutland's Noah Crossman.
"He is killing the ball, both punting and kicking," Volpone said. "He has gotten better every year."
Getting better following a season in which he made good on 10 of his 13 field goal attempts means the Spartans have one of the biggest weapons in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Freshman Amari Fraser, from Burlington-South Burlington, and sophomore Kevin McDonough, of Concord High School in New Hampshire, are having strong preseason camps at corner back.
McDonough is an example of how pipelines can gain traction. Freshman Kaevryel Madison said one reason he chose Castleton was that he had always looked up to McDonough when they were teammates at Concord High School.
New volleyball coach Jessica Trudeau was putting her Spartans through a practice in Glenbrook Gym over the weekend and the enthusiasm was high.
She is only a year removed from being a player for the Spartans but she had been an assistant coach at Adirondack Community College.
"Because I was just in their shoes, I feel I can relate to them very well," Trudeau said.
Trudeau's team kicks off its season on Sept. 2-3 at home with the Vermont Volleyball Classic. It will feature four Vermont teams — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, NVU-Johnson, Norwich University and Castleton.
"The local support with all the teams being from within the state should be really nice," Trudeau said.
Nobody needs a pipeline quite like Trudeau. There is a paucity of high school volleyball teams in Vermont, particularly in the southern tier of the state.
The volleyball program has had success recruiting New York State and one of its strongest players in 2021 was Hailey Martinovich from Rochester, New York.
Rich Alercio, Castleton's first football coach, once said that when it came to recruiting, Vermont was its front yard but that Section II (the area in New York high school athletics abutting Vermont) was the backyard.
Volpone has continued to successfully mine Section II for standout players.
The players from Section II like Fort Edward's running back Tyler Carpenter from CU's first team all the way up to Whitehall's Lucas Morse who ran wild in the final game of 2021 by amassing 247 rushing yards with two touchdowns, are only a sliver of terrific players from Section II who have fed the Castleton football program over the years.
If the 1962 hit "Pipeline" isn't on Volpone's playlist playlist, it should be.
