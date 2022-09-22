It is never fun to be the visitor playing in college football’s most hostile environments — places like Michigan’s Big House, Clemson’s Death Valley, Ohio State’s Horseshoe or Oregon’s very loud Autzen Stadium.
It’s much the same in NCAA Division III football where it’s certainly better to be home than away.
Castleton University coach Tony Volpone knew that and playing at Norwich University’s Sabine Field last week was a concern.
“Norwich is an emotional game with a lot of fans,” Volpone said. “We knew were were going into a hostile environment.”
He also knew it was important for his players to keep their composure in that setting and he feels they did that despite the 26-21 loss.
Last year, losing composure and enduring penalties was a problem for the Spartans.
“We were poor in that area last year. That is on me as a head coach,” Volpone said.
“We have made great strides in that area this year.”
The Spartans got down 13-0 to the Cadets and that is when the game could have got away from them.
They battled back and took the lead.
This week there will be no hostile surroundings for 1-2 Castleton or Middlebury College. Both are home.
Middlebury hosts Wesleyan at 2 p.m. in a battle of 1-0 teams. St. Lawrence is in town to play Castleton at noon.
Norwich (1-2) must travel to Beverly, Massachusetts to face 3-0 Endicott.
“We get the No. 1 team in New England, the No. 1 defense in the country and they lead the country in sacks,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Yes, it is a mammoth challenge for the Cadets. It is also one that they welcome.
“It is a big stage but our kids want to show what we are. I think our kids have a lot to prove,” Murnyack said.
Last week’s win over Castleton in the Maple Sap Bucket Game saw two in-state products enjoy great days running the ball for the Cadets. BFA-St. Albans’ Nate Parady had 28 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown. Mount Mansfield Union’s Jehric Hackney had 93 yards and a score to show for his 15 carries.
They are talented backs but being Vermonters playing in the Battle for the Bucket likely gave them a little extra fuel.
“They know what that game is about. They know,” Murnyack said.
“Those kids are awesome. They are really hard workers. They are the kind of kids that you want. They are high character people, great in the weight room and great in the classroom.”
The Cadets moved the ball through the air also as Mitchell Theal threw the ball well and his primary weapon Trevor Chase caught 11 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Chase became the program’s all-time leader in receptions in the process.
The Spartans are taking on a veteran St. Lawrence team on Saturday that likes to run the football.
“We need to tackle better and not give up big plays,” Volpone said.
Volpone also wants to see the Spartans establish a more productive running game.
Castleton quarterback Evan Smith has been extremely efficient with seven touchdown passes against no interceptions while completing 41 of his 59 passes.
Getting the ground game in gear would help to make him even better.
“A sound and effective running game is a quarterback’s best friend,” Volpone said.
This represents an important game for Castleton because it is their final preparation before the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference portion of the season which begins with a home game against Dean on Oct. 1.
Volpone was happy with his defense in the red zone. It forced the Cadets to attempt field goals on a couple of occasions.
“Overall, I like where we are heading,” Volpone said.
Castleton and Middlebury have the luxury of being home but the Middlebury game will feel a lot like home to Wesleyan coordinators Eric Ludwig and Adam Chicoine as well.
Ludwig is the Cardinals offensive coordinator and a former standout for Mount St. Joseph Academy.
“It is always great to come back home to Vermont to play at Middlebury,” Ludwig said.
“I have a ton of great memories playing at Middlebury from state championships at MSJ, the North-South Game my senior season and then again as a player at Williams College.
“The Middlebury matchup is an extremely competitive game. We have not won at Middlebury since 2014 and the guys are very excited for the challenge.”
Chicoine has Vermont memories from playing at Burlington High to being a player and assistant coach at Castleton to being on the staff at Norwich.
Now, he is the defensive coordinator at Wesleyan.
“I always love coming back to Vermont. Playing at Middlebury this weekend brings back memories of playing in the North-South All-Star Game and the opportunity to play in front of family and friends is everything I could ask for,” Chicoine said.
“Looking forward to a beautiful fall day in Vermont and a great day to compete against the Panthers.”
QUICK KICKS: Ursinus College head coach Peter Gallagher, a St. Johnsbury native, saw his Bears upset a top 25 team last week when they beat Muhlenberg 35-28. ... What a weekend for the McCoy family. After coach Tom McCoy and his quarterback son Jack McCoy got their big 48-14 win for Burr and Burton Academy over Rutland on Friday night, the next day Jack’s brothers Jay and Joe McCoy were a big part of Hobart’s 17-0 shutout of St. John Fisher. Jay had six tackles and Joe was in on a couple of stops for the Statesmen who are at Keystone on Saturday. ... Hartford High graduate Kyle Hamilton was in on seven tackles for Bates in its 41-10 loss to Wesleyan. Hamilton and the Bobcats have their home opener on Saturday against Tufts.
BFA-St. Albans’ Mark Howrigan is a 6-foot-3, 218-pound tight end for Hamilton. He caught five passes in last week’s 41-13 loss to Bowdoin. ... Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick threw a touchdown pass, his fifth of the season, for Western New England in a 23-21 loss to Utica. ... Norwich University’s Zach Buchy was the NEWMAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He made two of his three field goal attempts against Castleton including one from 36 yards. He also knocked both of his PAT attempts through the uprights.
