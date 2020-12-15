Normally, this time of year Castleton University’s Spartan Arena is buzzing.
The Spartans’ men’s and women’s hockey teams are usually well into their respective seasons, filling up the arena for big games. The Rutland High hockey teams are just beginning their hopeful runs at Division I supremacy.
A competitive nature permeates through the cold air of the arena during the winter months.
Spartan Arena is hoping that feeling can return this winter.
At the moment, the arena’s main tenant the Castleton men’s and women’s hockey teams are still waiting to see what kind of season they’ll have. The New England Hockey Conference announced the cancellation of the 2020-21 conference schedule, but schools have autonomy to schedule competition.
High school sports practices are also on hold indefinitely, which means Spartan Arena, the home to the Rutland boys and girls hockey teams, can’t hold those practices.
“It’s a week to week thing. We’re keeping our eyes on what the governor says,” said Director of Spartan Arena Steven Wolf.
The Spartan Arena Fitness Center remains open, but with restrictions. The center is open to members with three, six and 12-month membership options.
The gym is open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
“We’re taking a lot of precautions. Members have to clean machines before and after they use them,” Wolf said.
There is a full clean of the fitness every night and in between the times the gym is open.
“It’s been steady. We’ve allowed for 14 people to be in the gym at a time,” Wolf said. “We’re consistently between 8-12 people in the gym. If it reaches the point where we’re at 14 consistently, we may extend the hours out a bit more.”
The ice at Spartan Arena is, as expected, not as busy as it typically is this time of year. With no high school or college hockey activities going on, there is much less use of the ice.
The times have created a different workflow at the arena.
“Normally, we’re resurfacing the ice 8-12 times a day and now we’re doing that sometimes only once a day,” Wolf said. “Usually you’re on a hourly schedule and it’s like clockwork.”
It has allowed for more time to work on general projects around the rink. Wolf noted how they’ve had more time to work on the dasher board and getting new advertisements up. On top of that, they’ve had more time for general maintenance.
During the spring and summer, Spartan Arena was on standby as a potential ‘surge site’ for patients needing less intensive care, to free up room in Rutland Regional Medical Center for COVID-positive patients. In the event that the arena had to be used in that capacity again, the decision would come from the state and university.
“There would be a number of things that would need to be done to accommodate that, like pulling the ice out,” Wolf said. “The state would have to contact the university to see if (using Spartan Arena) would be feasible and then contact the hospital and facility.”
When there’s some sort of movement in the high school or collegiate schedules, Spartan Arena plans to be ready.
“We have a tentative schedule built in,” Wolf said. “When the floodgates open and the spigot is turned, it’ll be very interesting.”
With most things on hold, it’s a waiting game.
“We’re hoping to hear good news from Gov. Scott and hoping for a college and high school hockey season,” Wolf said. “I know they’re wanting to play by late January, but it all depends on what the governor says. Everybody’s waiting.”
