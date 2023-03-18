HINESBURG — Champlain Valley Union's gymnasium saw its share of blowouts this season with how elite the Redhawks' state champion boys and girls basketball teams were. There were no blowouts to be found on Saturday.
The best senior boys and girls basketball players in the state took to Hinesburg to compete in the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star games.
Each game was decided by single digits, with the South winning three of the four contests over the North.
D-III-IV GIRLS
South 53, North 51
The South looked like it might cruise to a victory in the opening contest of the day, the Division III-IV girls all-stars.
The South was up by six at the half and pushed its lead to 10 at one point in the second half, but the North didn't go down without a fight.
The North went on an 11-1 run that put them back on top and the teams traded blows until it was 51-51 in the closing seconds. With the game on the line, Thetford's Madison Mousley came up with the biggest putback of the day to give the South the victory.
West Rutland's Arianna Coombs was the lone South player in double figures with 12 points. She was followed by eight from Mallory Hogan, seven from Hannah Welch and six apiece from Mousley and Riley Paul.
Peoples Academy's Shelby Wells poured in a game-high 24 points for the North, burying four 3s. She was followed by six points from Finnley Jacobson.
Poultney's Welch won the 3-point shooting contest with 12 makes.
D-III-IV BOYS
South 89, North 85
Separation was incredibly hard to come by in the Division III-IV boys game. The North led by six at one point in the first half, but multiple possession leads like that weren't all that common.
The South led 47-45 at the half and the teams were neck and neck throughout the second half, trading the advantage, before the South came out on top.
As is expected in an all-star game, scoring was very scattered for both sides. Poultney's Marcus Lewis led the South with 13 points, followed by Maison Fortin's 12. Joel Roberts, Eben Mosher and Declan McCullough all had eight points, among a host of other scorers.
Richford's Elia Varisco led the North with 14 points, including four second-half 3s. Evan Dennis had 13 points, Tyler Rivard had 12 and Harry Molesworth had 11. Trevon Bradley and Brady Donahue tacked on nine and Christian Young had eight.
Mid-Vermont's Roberts won the 3-point contest with 17 treys.
D-I-II GIRLS
North 78, South 72
The North got its lone win of the day in Division I-II girls action, using a strong second half to get the job done.
The South went into the break leading by three points, but the North turned up the pressure after the break. The teams were within a possession of each for much of the second half, but the North controlled the game down the stretch to pull out the win.
Lake Region's Sakoya Sweeney was a huge piece in the second-half success for the North, scoring 14 of her game-high 18 points after the break. Sage MacAuley was super strong as well, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second half. Allison Fullem had 10 points, while Yvonne Roberge, Jill Rundle and Gabrielle Spagnuolo-Chawla had seven apiece.
CVU's Shelby Companion led a balanced South attack with nine points. Nevaeh Camp and Elise Ayer had eight points, followed by Brittney Love, Maia Jensen and Madison Gile with six apiece.
Companion won the 3-point contest in overtime against North Country's Cora Nadeau. Both girls hit 15 3s in the first round, but Companion's nine topped Nadeau's seven in OT.
D-I-II BOYS
South 92, North 85
After the North was the comeback kids in the girls game, the South did the same in the Division I-II boys game to close out the full day of action.
The North led 45-41 at the half, but the South went on an 8-0 run out of the break to grab the lead.
The advantage would go back and forth for much of the half, before the South went on another late run that pushed its lead to as much as nine points in the closing minute.
Essex's Josh Brown led the South with 15 points 11 of which coming in the second half. Paul McGillion joined him in double figures with 10 points, followed by eight apiece from Sawyer Ramey, Riley Severy, Penn Riney and Isaac Davis.
Lyndon's Austin Wheeler led the North with 12 points, followed by 10 apiece from Owen Pinaud and Seth Richards. Alex Provost and Charite Dzingou had eight.
Ramey won the 3-point contest with 15 treys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.