MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. — The Southern Division All-Stars dominated the Northern Division All-Stars on route to a 13-2 win in the 2022 NECBL All-Star Game on Sunday.
Southern Division starting catcher Thomas Bramley (Martha’s Vineyard, C, Penn St) won the All-Star Game MVP after hitting two solo homers in his only two at-bats. The two bombs came consecutively in the second and third innings. Bramley accounted for two of the three home runs hit during the game, all of which came off the bat of a Southern All-Star.
Both teams got out to quick starts in the first inning. North All-Star Ryan Ignoffo (Upper Valley, 3B, Eastern Illinois), who was crowned champion of the 2022 NECBL Home Run Derby just hours before first pitch, wasted no time. The third baseman smacked a double off the left field fence, bringing in Dan Covino (Keene, SS, Central Connecticut St) to score the first run of the game. The South responded in the bottom of the first. Michael Snyder (Martha’s Vineyard, 3B, Washington) stroked an RBI single into the outfield to score Peter Ciuffreda (Ocean State, OF, Lafayette) and tie the game at one.
It was all the Southern All-Stars from there. The South put three on the board in the second to extend their lead to 4-1. A Thomas Bramley solo shot and singles from Peter Ciuffreda and Colton Ledbetter (Newport, OF, Mississippi St) brought home all three runs. The home team tacked on another in the bottom of the third when Bramley hit his second home run.
The rest of the games’ scoring came in the fourth inning. The North got one back off an Evan Fox (Vermont, OF, Stony Brook) RBI groundout but the South didn’t bat an eye. The home team rattled off eight consecutive runs in the bottom of the inning. Colton Ledbetter accounted for half of the runs scored, crushing a three-run bomb and hitting an RBI single.
A Noah Martinez (Newport, 1B, Central Connecticut St) double and singles by Chase Meggers (Ocean St, C, Oregon), Chaz Myers (Bristol, SS, Pacific) and Danny Crossen (Martha’s Vineyard, 2B, Northeastern) scored the other four runs. The South had nine hits and brought fourteen batters to the plate in the inning. The Southern All-Stars held a 13-2 lead after the fourth, which stood the rest of the game.
Southern outfielder Colton Ledbetter led all players with four hits and five RBIs. Peter Ciuffreda and Thomas Bramley were the only other two South players to have a multi-hit evening. The Northern All-Stars were stifled at the plate. Ten different Southern pitchers gave up just five hits, walked four and struck out eleven. North relief pitcher Matt McShane (Upper Valley, RHP, St Josephs) was the only pitcher to strike out the side during his one inning.
Home Run DerbyUpper Valley Nighthawks third baseman Ryan Ignoffo (Eastern Illinois) was crowned the 2022 NECBL Home Run Derby champion Sunday afternoon after hitting twenty-seven total home runs across the two rounds. Ignoffo hit thirteen homers in the finals, which just edged Newport’s Colton Ledbetter (Mississippi St). Ledbetter was the runner-up with twelve homers in the final round.
The league had fourteen players participating in the Home Run Derby, with each team having a representative. In Round 1, every player had three minutes to hit as many homers possible without timeouts or stoppages. The top two home run hitters from Round 1 moved on to the Championship Round. In the Championship Round, Ledbetter and Ignoffo were each allotted four minutes to hit with a thirty-second timeout available.
