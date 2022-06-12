CASTLETON — South Burlington junior Emily Borrazzo is having a pretty solid week.
On Thursday, the Wolves' softball standout was named the Gatorade Player of the Year, and three days later on Sunday against undefeated BFA-St. Albans, she played a critical role in South Burlington pulling off a 3-1 upset to claim its first Division I state championship in program history.
"I'm just so proud of the team and program and how far we've come in the last few years," Borrazzo said. "BFA is a great team. Every single one of them is a great player, so it was anyone's game, but today, we just came out on top."
Borrazzo had the biggest at-bat of the game in the top of the seventh inning. She was locked in a pitchers' duel with her Comets counterpart Sierra Yates and it was going to be about who blinked first.
Borrazzo answered that question emphatically with a hard-hit double that scored Miah Lafayette and Sofie Richland to give South Burlington its first lead of the day, a lead that would stick.
Borrazzo painted the last strokes of her masterpiece by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to wrap up the championship and spoil BFA-St. Albans' chance at perfection and a D-I three-peat.
Borrazzo allowed just five hits and one earned run, striking out five along the way.
"(Emily) showed up for us in every single game the entire season," said South Burlington coach Hailey Reilly. "Having her on the mound, we trust her and she trusts us back. She knows we'll make the plays behind her.
"When she gets up to bat, something is going to happen every time. That moment is when you know the game is changing, so that was so huge for us."
Borrazzo's hit was the headliner of the seventh inning, but it was made possible by those batting before her. Yates had held the Wolves to just three hits before that inning, but the tide started to turn when No. 9 hitter Jordan Larose led off with a single and Lafayette followed doing the same with a bunt base knock.
The ever-animated Richland walked, before a fielder's choice by Devon Charry set up the Borrazzo game-defining hit.
"I said to them in the huddle, 'look at each other, look at who you are playing for, we have to do it right now,'" Reilly said. "It's now or never. We work well under pressure. Miah Lafayette's bunt changed the momentum of the entire game. We've been this loud crazy team all year and we kept that up."
Yates struck out eight as the hard-luck losing pitcher of Sunday's duel. She gave up six hits and three runs, two of which were earned. BFA got its run on an RBI bunt single from Haley Corey that scored Ruby Dasaro, who had just tripled, in the second inning.
The Wolves' first run came on a groundout by Larose that plated Emma Stevens in the fourth inning.
There's only one first. The 2022 South Burlington Wolves softball team has that distinction at their school forever.
"I'm just so proud of this team. At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of goals that we set and one of them was the championship," Reilly said.
"At first, I was like, 'let's temper it and be realistic', but the girls throughout the season gave us what we were looking for. That was our goal the whole time. We got here and won it."
