Belt out those lyrics, Bon Jovi: “We’re halfway there.”
Some girls basketball teams are halfway there or even a smidge closer to the finish line. Yet, many aren’t even close to the halfway mark, thanks to a rash of postponements.
There is probably less clarity at this juncture than there has ever been. Still. so many questions.
A few thoughts on a season at the halfway mark — in some places.
— How does a team under the .500 mark crack the rankings? Does Rutland really deserve to be in this elite company?
Yes. The Raiders showed plenty on both ends of the floor in a convincing victory over an outstanding Fair Haven team in the Slaters’ own house.
Saturday’s game in the Northeast Kingdom will answer plenty of questions about both the Raiders and St. Johnsbury.
— Speaking of games that will answer questions, Monday’s game in Proctor between the Phantoms and West Rutland is one of those.
— You have to be pretty good to still be unbeaten at this point. But just how good is 8-0 Enosburg. We should find out when the Hornets play back-to-back games against a solid Mount Abraham team on Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
— Interest should be through the roof in northern Vermont when the Division I playoffs begin on Feb. 22. Rice, CVU, Mount Mansfield, Essex and St. Johnsbury can all have realistic notions of winning the biggest prize.
There is a fly in the ointment from southern Vermont and it is Rutland.
— Winning basketball is back at Springfield. There is a big test for the Cosmos on Saturday at Fair Haven.
— CVU was without standout Chloe Snipes when beaten by Rice. Still, it was a 14-point victory and the Green Knights deserve the top ranking at this point.
— Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson normally has his team come back strong after a bad loss. Saturday’s battle against the Cosmos should be interesting.
1. Rice 5-0 (1) The Green Knights stay in the top spot after winning their showdown with Mount Mansfield.
2. CVU 6-1 (2) The Redhawks bounced back from their 34-20 loss to Rice.
3. Windsor 9-1 (4) The only Division III team in the rankings has gotten those key players back and are winning big again.
4. Mount Mansfield 6-1 (3) The Cougars’ only misstep was against Rice.
5. Essex 5-1 (5) The Hornets’ only defeat came at the hands of those Cougars.
6. St. Johnsbury 4-1 (6) The Hilltoppers need to play some games and get in a rhythm. No Bon Jovi lyrics for this team. They need to play and get in a groove.
7. Rutland 5-6 (UR) The Raiders’ lop-sided victory over Division II Fair Haven was impressive.
“They are a power. Division I or Division II, it doesn’t matter,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo of Fair Haven.
8. Enosburg Falls. 8-0 (7) What does their record really mean? The answer is coming.
9. Fair Haven 9-3 (9) The losses are to Mount Abraham, Windsor and Rutland. The Slaters are battle tested.
10. Proctor 5-1 (10) The Phantoms have reeled off five straight wins after a season-opening loss to Division III White River Valley. They came back strong after a long layoff caused by postponements. No rust showed through but they play a different animal on Monday night when West Rutland comes to town.
On the bubble: Missisquoi, Mount Abraham, West Rutland, South Burlington, Springfield, Colchester, Lyndon, Hartford, White River Valley and Spaulding.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice 2. CVU 3. Mount Mansfield 4. Essex 5. St. Johnsbury.
Division II: Enosburg Falls 2. Fair Haven 3. Missisquoi 4. Mount Abraham 5. Lyndon.
Division III: 1. Windsor 2. Williamstown 3. Peoples 4. Thetford 5. White River Valley
Division IV: 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Blue Mountain 4. Northfield 5. Mount St. Joseph
