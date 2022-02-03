CVU found its way back to the top of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus girls basketball power rankings with a 17-point victory over previous No. 1 Rice.
St. Johnsbury took the biggest nosedive this week, falling all the way from No. 5 to out of the top 10 after losing games to Mount Mansfield and Rice by a combined 33 points.
You know that CVU, Essex, Rice and Mount Mansfield are all going to be contending in Division I and they occupy the top four spots in this week’s rankings.
What has more sizzle right now is the way some teams are emerging after so-so starts to the season.
Spaulding and Mount Abraham in Division II and Otter Valley in Division III are great examples.
Otter Valley essentially has no history in its girls basketball program. The Otters have never won a state title. They have never been to a state final.
The last time they made it to a state semifinal game was back in 2003 where they got crushed 73-50 by Oxbow.
Barre Auditorium is the site of the Final Four. There are many OV girls basketball fans who have never been in the venerable old building.
Today, they have a right to be dreaming of Barre. The Otters have beefed up their record to 8-6 with a four-game winning streak and two of those wins came in back-to-back games against a very good Hartford team.
The second of the wins over Hartford was eye catching — a 52-34 victory in the Hurricanes’ own gym.
Alice Keith makes the Otters go but during this win skein, the supporting cast has become a much stronger complement to her.
Spaulding has won one state championship but its program’s history book is not a whole lot thicker than Otter Valley’s.
The Crimson Tide, though, is causing some excitement around Barre. They have won their last five games.
The Tide was without Sage MacAuley for the first couple of games. She leads the Tide and they have hit their stride with her back in the lineup.
MacAuley is the leader but they also have balance.
The Tide has shown some some resiliency during the winning streak. They were trailing rival U-32 7-2 at the beginning of the second quarter and in the second meeting with U-32, had to battle back from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter.
Unlike Otter Valley and Spaulding, Mount Abraham does have a glorious girls basketball history. The Eagles have won four state crowns and been to the big game 10 times.
It looked as though they might not be going anywhere this year, though, after a couple of bad losses.
Then, the D-II Eagles knocked off Division I Colchester 39-32 and, in their last outing, stunned previously undefeated Enosburg 49-26 in Bristol.
Enosburg toted an 11-0 record to Mount Abe and it included an eight-point win over the Eagles.
This time, Mount Abraham beat them convincingly, signifying that they might be capable of adding more luster to their history this season.
The Tide is rising, the Eagles are flying high and the Otters are showing a hunger to present their fans with that elusive trip to the Barre Auditorium.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 10-2 (3) Where have you been? Knocked from its customary spot atop the rankings, the Redhawks are back after a pinning a 17-point defeat on previous No. 1 Rice.
2. Essex 9-2 (2) The Hornets’ signature win is a 49-47 decision over CVU.
3. Rice 10-1 (1) One game doth not a season make. The Green Knights are still a red hot contender for the Division I crown.
4. Mount Mansfield 11-2 (4) The Cougars have won their last five games, the big one being a 36-31 win over Essex.
5. Windsor 12-2 (6) The Yellow Jackets have won their last three after getting healthy again.
6. Proctor 11-1 (9) Many years ago, Buddy Hayford had a team on his hands at Wilmington High School that won a Division IV state title. That was an unusual D-IV team, one many thought could have won the D-I crown. Proctor might not be capable of winning a Division I title this season, but the Phantoms would be dangerous at that level.
7. Williamstown 12-0 (UR) The Blue Devils keep on winning. The only thing that separates them from Windsor is the schedule. A Windsor-Williamstown Division III final could be a classic.
8. Lyndon 9-2 (8) The Vikings are one of many D-II contenders in what should be an intriguing tournament.
9. Fair Haven 11-4 (9) The Slaters had their offense back in gear in beating an improved Woodstock team.
10. Spaulding 9-4 (UR) The Crimson Tide has won its last five games, the streak capped by a 30-point victory over Peoples Academy.
TOP FIVESDivision I: CVU 2. Essex 3. Rice 4. Mount Mansfield 5. St. Johnsbury.
Division II: 1. Lyndon 2. Fair Haven 3, Spaulding 4. Mount Abraham 5. Enosburg,
Division III: 1. Windsor 2. Williamstown 3. White River Valley 4. Otter Valley 5. Peoples.
Division IV: 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Northfield 4. Blue Mountain 5. Mount St. Joseph.
