Building a program takes time. It’s about hard work day in and day out fighting for legitimacy. The Montpelier and Fair Haven field hockey teams know that to be true.
The Solons and Slaters have built themselves up over the last couple years and now are seeing the fruits of that arduous labor.
Nothing puts the final stamp on the ascension of a program more than some championship hardware.
Montpelier (12-4) and Fair Haven (9-6-1) will square off on the biggest stage of them all on Saturday, playing for the Division III state championship at 12:30 p.m. on the University of Vermont’s Moulton Winder Field.
For the Solons, it’s a return to a stage they haven’t reached in 22 years. Back then, Montpelier was one of the premier programs in the state. Under legendary coach Joy Stowell, Montpelier won five straight state titles from 1989 to 1993 and won another in 1995.
The mid-2000s saw that winning fade away, but in the last couple years, the program has found its stride again among the state’s elite under coach Krista Grasso.
Fair Haven has struggled to maintain consistent winning. The Slaters got to the D-III state championship game in 2007, but outside of that, the winning seasons have been few and far between.
Similar to their state championship opponent, the Slaters have turned the corner in the last couple years under head coach Allison Resnick and assistant coach Craig Pettis.
“It’s always been about soccer and football (at Fair Haven),” said senior Alexis Murray. “Field hockey’s been known for not winning games, but in two years, we’re going to the championship. It’s crazy.”
Last year’s state semifinals appearance was a massive step for the program, but they took it to the next level this season. Tuesday’s 2-1 win against Lyndon put Fair Haven in a position its only experienced once before with a shot at all the glory.
“I’m approaching it as just another game we have to prepare for,” Resnick said. “Coming off the semifinal win, we came back the next day and got back into our routine. It’s about continuing to go through drills we’re comfortable with and getting touches on the ball.”
Senior Eli Muller is the key cog in Montpelier’s attack, but unlike past years, Muller has plenty of help. Freshmen Emily Tringe and Regan Walke have burst onto the scene and junior Maaika Samsom is another scoring threat.
Muller is one of three seniors, along with Hanna Grasso and Izzy Jackson, on a team that looks well-stocked to be a contender in the coming years.
The Slaters are teeming with young talent as well, but get their leadership from a strong upperclassmen group.
Seniors Murray and Alana Williams are two big pieces in the Fair Haven attack and juniors Jaylena Haley and Emilee Higgins have taken massive steps forward this year. Haley scored the game-winning goal in the state semifinals.
Senior captain Paityn DeLong provides a consistent defensive presence.
“I feel like every game I have a different standout on the field,” Resnick said.
“For us, if they try to shut Alana down, we have Jaylena and we have Emilee,” Murray said. “It’s really hard for them, which is good for us.”
In goal, Montpelier boasts junior Izzy Shrout who comes in with plenty of experience. Fair Haven has freshman Victoria Kelly, who took to the role seamlessly this year with confidence beyond her years.
“We haven’t had to play as much defensively this season compared to other seasons, but at the same time, that makes it harder for (Victoria),” Resnick said. “She always has to be on the ball because you never know that moment a play is going to come to you.”
Both teams are very battle-tested heading into the final. The Solons looked impressive in a 4-2 loss to D-II heavyweight U-32 midway through the season and earned an impressive win against perennial contender Lyndon.
Fair Haven’s schedule was filled with teams playing in higher divisions. The Slaters lost to Otter Valley by one goal twice and played both participants in the D-II state title game, Hartford and Woodstock.
Their most impressive run of the season was a four-game winning streak that was capped by a win against Division I Rutland.
In other field hockey state championship action, No. 1 CVU will play No. 2 South Burlington in the Division I state championship game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The two Chittenden County rivals split the regular season series with CVU blanking the Wolves 3-0 in its season opener and South Burlington getting revenge in early October with a 2-0 win over the Redhawks.
It’s an all-southern Vermont affair in the the Division II state championship game at 3 p.m. on Saturday. No. 1 Woodstock plays No. 2 Hartford with the D-II crown on the line.
The teams met once in the regular season, where the Hurricanes handed the Wasps their lone loss, beating them 2-1 on Oct. 5.
