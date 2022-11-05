BURLINGTON — No matter the result of Saturday afternoon's Division III field hockey state championship game between No. 1 Montpelier and No. 2 Fair Haven, one team was going to end a long title drought.
For the Solons, the last time they had hoisted the hardware was 1995 and the Slaters had never experienced that championship-winning elation.
Montpelier (13-4) was the team to put a stop to its titleless run, edging Fair Haven 1-0 on a windy afternoon at Moulton Winder Field on the campus of the University of Vermont.
There was a time when Montpelier was field hockey title town. The Solons entered the day with six state championships to its name coming in seven-season period from 1989 to 1995, including a streak of five straight titles at one point in that dynastic run.
The program struggled to keep that standard when the calendar turned to the 21st century, but over the last couple seasons, seeds of a return to that former glory were starting to sprout.
Saturday, that championship tree was in full bloom.
"This is incredible. It's been 22 years since we've even been to championships," said Montpelier coach Krista Grasso. "When the seniors were starting, Montpelier was just going from a JV squad to a varsity squad, so this has been a long hard road of building the program."
There are a handful of younger athletes that played big roles this season and Grasso noted that there are some impressive middle schoolers that will soon have their shot at making an impact, so the future looks bright for the Solons to maintain the championship standard.
If a spectator was having trouble finding parking and late arriving to Moulton Winder Field, they would have missed the game's lone goal, which came on the first shot Montpelier took.
The Solons got a penalty corner on the left side of the goal with junior Finley Torrens-Martin sending a crisp pass to classmate Milou Haegens. Haegans got a hard shot off and it found the back of the cage.
"We've been working on that corner since midseason," Grasso said. "Milou has an incredible shot, so we're just trying to take advantage of where our talents lie, which is the huge depth in this team. That goal took our worries away and then it's just about how do we play defense and hold."
Montpelier heavily outshot Fair Haven throughout the day, but the Slaters found their grove as the game progressed.
Fair Haven's players aren't used to playing on the AstroTurf surface of the UVM field, so it took the Slaters a bit to adjust to it. Once they did, they were finding much more success processing the ball.
"That first quarter was a chance for us to learn how to play the surface. We didn't even get the opportunity to practice on a surface like this," said Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick.
"They started learning and adjusting throughout the game. They did that throughout the semis (against Lyndon) and I think the same thing happened here. They never gave up. Sure, the goal came in the first quarter, but the fact that the game ended 1-0 is a testament to the fact that they never gave up."
The Slaters have often been the team with their foot on the gas pedal playing more in their attacking zone. Montpelier made Fair Haven have to defend much more Saturday and the Slaters were up for the challenge.
Fair Haven freshman goalie Tori Kelly had the most action she's seen in a while and played with confidence, making nine saves.
Kelly had players who had her back in front of her as well. Senior captain Alana Williams came up with a pair of crucial defensive saves in a crowded scoring area in the fourth quarter that kept Montpelier from extending its lead.
"I had thoughts that (Tori) was going to have a good day today because yesterday my players were getting so frustrated with how good Tori was doing. They couldn't get anything past her," Resnick said.
"Alana stepped up and supported her. That helps Tori have the confidence in goal, knowing she really isn't alone."
Montpelier did an excellent job of clogging up passing lanes and making sure some of the Slaters' top scoring threats couldn't get much going offensively.
A common refrain from the Solons bench was the saying, 'not in our house.' Not much was going to break through the Montpelier defense.
"We had the benefit of watching half of (Fair Haven's semifinal) game on Tuesday and taking notes," Grasso said. "We practiced all week in the gym getting used to a fast ball. Really, our goal was 'not in our house.' Just keep the ball out of this circle."
That early goal and their defensive focus were a championship-winning formula.
Fair Haven (9-7-1) took the bus ride back to the Slate Valley with the state runner-up plaque in hand and experience that only one of their Slaters predecessors, the 2007 team, has had, playing for a state title.
"I don't think it's really set in yet. I woke up this morning knowing this was the championship game, but not really knowing how to feel about it," Resnick said.
"I just kept telling the girls, at the end of the day, be excited for this opportunity to go and try and win that championship game. It was a lot of emotions."
