These are strange times on the state high school softball circuit.
The murkiness will soon vanish but right now due to school vacations, it is difficult to get a read on the teams.
It is not only because schools are playing fewer games or no games during vacation week, but those that are playing are apt to have key players away with their families on vacation.
Everyone wants to make the trip to Castleton University the weekend of June 9-10 where the four state championship games will be held.
Getting there will be an adventure. It looks like it could be a wild scramble in every division.
As we look for the picture to clear up a bit, there will be plenty of defining games.
There have already been some stunning individual performances, one noted below is BFA-St. Albans’ no-hit gem.
U-32’s Kiki Hayward has put up a whole season of numbers in just three games for 2-1 U-32. She is 9-for-10 with a home run, triple, two doubles and 10 RBIs.
You can be certain that this time of the year there will be plenty of movement in the power rankings as teams step up and prove themselves.
Teams not on the radar will make loud statements.
Let the fun begin. Here is the first installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings for 2023.
1. BFA-St. Albans 1-0. The Comets have it all but they usually do. Bert Berthiaume hasn’t won 500-plus games by losing many games. They elevated domination to another level in the opener against Rutland when Sierra Yates pitched a no-hitter and struck out 18 batters in six innings.
2. South Burlington 3-0. The defending state champions pinned a 3-1 upset on BFA-St. Albans in the state championship game and are off to a 3-0 start this year. The most impressive line on the resume: Beating an always strong Essex team 6-0.
3. Mount Anthony 2-1. The Patriots are 2-0 in Vermont, the loss coming by one run to Schalamont. That was an outstanding Colchester team that the Pats defeated 4-2.
4. Colchester 1-1. Athanasia Boyer shut out Rutland. The left-hander throws hard and will be tough for many teams to solve.
5. Missisquoi 1-1. The Thunderbirds handled an outstanding Mount Abraham team, 5-0. Their games with Franklin County rival BFA-St. Albans should attract big crowds again.
6. Essex 1-1. The Hornets defeated Missisquoi 3-2.
7. Mount Abraham 2-1. Don McCormick has been coaching a long time and has had state champions. He said, top to bottom, this could be the best team he has had yet. Make them an early preseason favorite in Division II.
8. Brattleboro 0-0 The Colonels always carry the hopes of southern Vermont in Division I along with Mount Anthony.
9. West Rutland 3-0 The Golden Horde is the pick in Division IV as they attempt to defend their state crown. Peyton Guay is tough in the circle and there are plenty of Division I teams that would love to have the left side of their infield with Kennah Wright-Chapman at shortstop and Camryn Williams at third.
10. Lyndon 0-1 Sure, the Vikings fell to Mount Anthony by a score of 8-1 but they will be in the mix all year in Division II as they try to secure another title.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. South Burlington 3. Mount Anthony 4. Colchester 5. Mississquoi.
Note: BFA figures to be a favorite to get back to the state championship venue of Castleton University on the weekend of June 9-10 where the Comets were beaten 3-1 by South Burlington in the 2022 title game.
Division II — 1. Mount Abraham 2. Lyndon 3. Enosburg 4. Milton 5. U-32. Note: Milton is a off to a 3-0 start winning convincingly in each game. The 11-5 victory over always fundamentally sound BFA-Fairfax was especially impressive.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. BFA-Fairfax 3. Bellows Falls 4. Green Mountain. 5. Mill River.
Note: Oxbow’s game against U-32 could be a telling one for both teams.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Richford 3. Leland & Gray 4. Proctor 5. Poultney.
Note: Do not sleep on Leland & Gray. They were competitive in their 6-3 loss against West Rutland. The Rebels were in Division III last year and saw its season end with a 5-4 loss to eventual state champion Oxbow in the semifinals. They could be Westside’s most imposing obstacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.