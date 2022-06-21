The Vermont North-South Softball Classic is set to return for the first time three years.
The 2020 and 2021 games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-game slate scheduled for Castleton University gets going on Friday, July 1 with two seven-inning games getting started at 4 p.m., before a nine-inning game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
South Roster: Riley Keith, Marissa Connors, Otter Valley; Olivia Almeida, Mercedes Cathcart, Fair Haven; Samera Rideout, Tamara Sabotka, Alyssa Kennedy, Rutland; Kaylah Bennett, Poultney; Ari Cioffi, Izzy Belisle, Springfield; Brittney Wright, Leah Madore, Brattleboro; Audrey Tumbreull, Vergennes; Megan Holling, Peyton Richardson, Karen Kapuscinski, Windsor; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Laci French, Proctor.
Fair Haven’s Bill Jones is the coach of the South team and is assisted by his Slaters assistant Wally Fabian and Poultney’s Tony Lamberton.
North Roster: Grace Cook, Emilyrose Mercier, Cailey Appenzeller, Essex; Natalie Tenney, Emma Newland, Isabelle Priest, Brydie Barton, Lyndon; Cadence Moore, BFA-St. Albans; Taylor Farnsworth, Adrianna Lemieux, Delaney Rankin, St. Johnsbury; Alexandra Brouillette, Missisquoi; Ava Marshia, Rylie Cadieux, Danville; Dana Elkins, Emma Keelty Enosburg; Sophia Stevens, CVU; Chloe Palmer, Colchester.
St. Johnsbury’s Jeremey Roberts is coaching the North team, along with Aaron Carr and Chris Carr.
SOFTBALL
Coaches name All-Stars
Mountain Division coaches unveiled the 2022 All-Stars, honoring the top players from each position.
Division IV runner-up Richford (11-7) emerged as one of the top teams in the league after upsetting second-seeded Danville in the semifinals. The Rockets suffered a 7-6 loss to West Rutland in the final.
Standouts from BFA-Fairfax, Northfield, Blue Mountain, Williamstown, Craftsbury, Peoples Academy, Danville and Twinfield were also honored.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION ALL-STARS
PITCHER
1st Team: Olivia Hatch — Richford; Sarah Coloney — BFA Fairfax 2nd Team: Piper Mattson — Northfield; Maggie Emerson — Blue Mountain Honorable Mention: Kyra Nelson — Blue Mountain; Brianna McLaughlin — Williamstown; Savanah Boyce — Craftsbury; Tiffany Rayne Parker — Peoples; Amelia Eagen — Craftsbury; Maddison Duke — Twinfield; Colleen Flinn — Danville
CATCHER
1st Team: Mikayla Chagnon — Richford; Ava Marshia — Danville 2nd Team: Melissa Hall — BFA Fairfax; Lauren Joy — Blue Mountain Honorable Mention: Eliza Dwinell — Williamstown; Sadie Skorstad — Craftsbury
FIRST BASE
1st Team: Halle Rocheleau — BFA Fairfax; Maddie Johnson — Richford 2nd Team: Emily Ward — Peoples
SECOND BASE
1st Team: Ella Chagnon — Richford; Paige Lagerstedt — Northfield 2nd Team: Courtney Townsend — Williamstown Honorable Mention: Jade Lamarre — Blue Mountain
THIRD BASE
1st Team: Maddie Smith — Richford; Riley Cadieux — Danville 2nd Team: Abigail Jarvis — Northfield; Jordan Alley — Blue Mountain Honorable Mention: Alana Ulrich — Craftsbury
SHORTSTOP
1st Team: Kyrielle Deuso — Richford; Karli Blood — Blue Mountain 2nd Team: Hunter Covey — Williamstown; Zoe Crocker — Danville Honorable Mention: Jessalynn Gravel — Craftsbury; Kimlihn DeBona — Twinfield; Anna Villeneuve — BFA Fairfax
OUTFIELD
1st Team: Alexa Eaton — Williamstown; Kyra Nelson — Blue Mountain; Felicity Sulham — Blue Mountain 2nd Team: Ade Gillespie — Craftsbury; Sophia Augsberger — Craftsbury; Marta Mas — Peoples Honorable Mention: Faith Benjamin — BFA Fairfax
UTILITY PLAYER
