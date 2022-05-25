Joe Pignatano died this week. Why is it news when a career .234 hitter dies at the age of 92?
Most associated with the Dodgers and Mets, Pignatano also has a connection to Vermont softball. Sort of.
It was way too early in the morning when WSYB Sports Director jack Healey and I were somewhere between Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut on I-91 on the way to catching a red-eye flight at Bradley.
We were jolted from our lethargy by a familiar name. Pignatano was being interviewed on WFAN about the Coors Silver Bullets, a female baseball team.
Pignatano began talking about a red-headed catcher named Elizabeth Burnham as his favorite player on the Silver Bullets.
There was good reason why he took to Burnham. She played every pitch like her hair was on fire.
She played for the Bullets with the same passion she displayed when wearing the purple of Oxbow Union High School. Or at the University of Connecticut. Or at Lyndon State.
Little wonder she has been inducted into the NVU-Lyndon Hall of Fame and the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. She played on three Oxbow state championship field hockey teams that boasted a 45-game winning streak.
She was a member of three state championship Oxbow girls basketball teams that also won three state crowns and won 74 in a row during one stretch. How big of a part was she of all of that? How about a career that saw her reach the 1,000-point standard along with 2,000 career rebounds.
She had a solid first year as a catcher at UConn but transferred to Lyndon where she played four sports for the Hornets.
She led the nation in RBIs for the softball Hornets while batting .444.
Burnham has been gone from the athletic scene for a long time. It was in 1994-95 that she played two seasons for manager Phil Niekro with the Silver Bullets.
Pignatano went to spring training to work with the Silver Bullets catchers. That is where he found a catcher from Vermont who burned with the same love for the game that he did.
Oxbow emerges this week as the first Division III team to crack the Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings.
Division IV teams have found their way into the rankings all season but Division III has had the look of a weaker division where nobody really stepped up and distinguished themselves.
Until this week. Elizabeth Burnham’s old school has caught our attention.
The 2021 D-III state champions have stamped themselves as a team capable of winning back-to-back crowns the week of June 10-11 at Castleton University.
Last season’s 8-5 win over BFA-Fairfax in the title game at Castleton was dramatic. The Bullets had the bases loaded when the game ended.
Fairfax could be the team in the way again. The Bullets have won their last two games to get over the .500 mark and softball fans know, the gang from Fairfax normally plays their best ball by playoff time.
In a wide open division, the Bullets have as good a chance as most to capture the biggest prize.
But the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings says that the team with the best chance of all is the O’s from Bradford.
The Olympians wrote a championship story in 2021 with an eighth grade pitcher, Anastase Bourgeois. They are looking to add a chapter next month with the program’s 10th state crown.
Here are this week’s rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses. The rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. BFA-St. Albans 13-0 (1) Pencil in the Comets for the trip to Castleton and the Division I state title game. And then, who knows?
2. Missisquoi 12-2 (2) The Thunderbirds have won the last five. They tangle with South Burlington on Thursday — a statement game for both teams.
3. South Burlington 12-2 (3) The Wolves have won their last eight since falling 3-0 to Missisquoi back on May 3.
4. Lyndon 14-0. The first non-Division I team in the rankings, the knock against the Vikings has been strength of schedule. Yet, that was a pretty good Spaulding team that they hammered 19-0 recently.
5. Mount Abraham 13-2 (5) The Eagles are a likely opponent for Lyndon in the Division II final. Mount Abe has played a tough schedule and a battle between the Vikes and Eagles would be a dream championship game.
6. St. Johnsbury 9-5 (6) This is as good of a 9-5 team as you ever likely to see. The Hilltoppers lost 3-2 to Missisquoi the last time out.
7. Essex 9-4 (7) The Hornets were drubbed 10-2 by Missisquoi. A blip on the radar or something to be concerned about? A regular season finale against St. Johnsbury could answer the question.
8. Proctor 11-0 (8) The Phantoms have it all — pitching, hitting and fielding. Well, maybe they could run the bases a little more intelligently. That is something coach Abby Bennett will try to clean up during the stretch run.
9. Rutland 10-3 (9) Raider fans have a right to be excited about the upcoming playoffs. The finale against BFA-St. Albans will temper or heighten those expectations. If they can play the Comets competitively, those expectations soar.
10. Oxbow 10-3 (UR) The Olympians look good enough to repeat their 2021 title in a wide open scramble in Division III.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony, Brattleboro.
TOP FIVESDivision I — BFA-St. Albans 2. Missisquoi 3. South Burlington 4. St. Johnsbury 5. Essex.
Division II — 1. Lyndon 2. Mount Abraham 3. Enosburg Falls 4. Otter Valley 5. Spaulding.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. Bellows Falls 3. Vergennes 4. BFA-Fairfax 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV — 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Poultney 4. Blue Mountain 5. Danville.
