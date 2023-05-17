Three softball teams from the Quarry Valley School District are ranked 1-2-3 in Division IV in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
One has been in our top spot all season. West Rutland was dominant in winning over White River Valley on Tuesday even with their top pitcher Peyton Guay sidelined by an injury and cheering on the team behind the backstop.
The Golden Horde's neighbors Poultney and West Rutland have caught fire and represent big threats to Westside as they attempt to defend their state championship.
Back on April 18, Poultney lost a 6-5 decision to Bellows Falls. That dropped the Blue Devils' record to 1-2.
How different the world looked after a 7-2 victory over Fair Haven on Tuesday night pushed their record to 9-3.
"I don't worry about the first four or five games. That is just us finding out who we are," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said after Tuesday's night game.
"I saw this coming."
Likewise, Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski wasn't pushing the panic button after his team fell to West Rutland and Poultney by a combined score of 57-15 and was sitting on a 2-3 record.
Lubaszewski sees his team in practice daily and he knew that was not them.
After they beat a very good Leland & Gray team, he told his players, "This is us. This is who we are."
And what they are now is a team with four consecutive wins and a 6-3 record.
Poultney's Kaitlyn DeBonis is pitching with more confidence than ever resulting in good control.
Proctor's Cadence Goodwin also has her confidence back after bouts with wildness. She is back in the strike zone and it makes the Phantoms a completely different team.
Westside's pitching is more of a question mark with Guay being sidelined.
"Right now, Aubrey (Beaulieu) is our go-to," West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani said on Wednesday.
Beaulieu is a capable pitcher but it does not help any defense to take one of the state's best outfielders out of her element.
Serrani said she might also work with Bella Coombs as a pitcher.
"Bella has a lot of power but she does not have the consistency right now," Serrani said.
West Rutland visits Proctor on May 23.
1. BFA-St. Albans 12-0 (1) The Comets have won the last two games by a combined score of 37-0 and that including a 17-0 pounding of a solid Colchester team.
2. Mount Anthony 10-2 (2) The Patriots are still unbeaten in Vermont and thrashed Brattleboro 12-0 to raise their Southern Vermont League record to 5-0.
3. Oxbow 12-0 (3) The Olympians have been pounding the ball, 27 runs against Thetford and 24 more against Lamoille.
4. Missisquoi 7-3 (4) The last time out the Thunderbirds gave BFA-St. Albans a tougher time than most, falling 6-0. Win a state championship and NESN's Tom Caron might learn to pronounce your name, Missisquaw.
5. Mount Abraham 10-2 (5) When the Eagles are held in check at the plate, they can pitch and defend well enough to win as was the case in beating Enosburg Falls 4-3 and neighboring rival Vergennes 3-0.
6. Enosburg Falls 10-2 (6) That one-run loss to Mount Abe is the Hornets' only defeat in the last six games.
7. Lyndon 8-3 (9) The Vikings have won their last four games, giving up just two runs per game over that stretch.
8. Essex 8-4 (7) The Hornets are coming off a 7-1 victory over a very good North Country team. Another loss by a single run to Missisquoi.
9. South Burlington 7-4 (UR) The defending state champions just might be back, peaking at a time where they could put up a fight to defend their crown. The Wolves have won their last three, two with shutouts. The ultimate test: Thursday they host BFA-St. Albans in a rematch of the 2022 championship game.
10. North Country 6-5 (10) The Falcons have lost the last two times out but the resume includes some quality wins over St. Johnsbury and South Burlington.
TOP FIVES
Division I — BFA-St. Albans 2. Mount Anthony 3. Missisquoi 4. Essex 5. South Burlington.
Notes: Sierra Yates continued her double-digit strikeout pitching. She fanned 12 in six innings in the win over Colchester that saw Cora Thomas hit her third home run of the season. ... Mount Anthony won the 2015 state title by edging BFA 1-0 in the championship game. Could another BFA-MAU classic title game be in the offing?
Division II — 1. Mount Abraham 2. Lyndon 3. Enosburg Falls 4. Hartford 5. Spaulding.
Notes: Lyndon's pitching makes it a dangerous team with the playoff pairings scheduled to be posted on May 29. Ashleigh Simpson pitched the last three innings for the Vikings in their 16-4 victory over U-32. She struck out four and did not allow a run. ... Spaulding is 5-6 but the Crimson Tide has won five of the last six. In an 11-10 win over Lake Region, Rory Glassford went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs for the Tide.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. Green Mountain 3. Bellows Falls 4. BFA-Fairfax 5. Thetford.
Notes: It's hard to figure out Green Mountain. They have dropped the last two games but own impressive wins over solid teams like Burr and Burton Academy and Bellows Falls. ... Oxbow appears to be in a league of its own. The O's travel to Spaulding on May 25 for what could be an interesting game.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Poultney 3. Proctor 4. Richford 5. Leland & Gray.
Notes: The most amazing aspect of Division IV ranking is that 10-2 Blue Mountain is on the outside of it. A lighter schedule puts the Bucks at No. 6. ... Leland & Gray pitcher Kristen Lowe can be tough for batters to solve with her unconventional motion. If she cuts down on her walks, the Rebels become a real player in the postseason.
