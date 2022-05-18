Proctor and West Rutland. It one of the greatest rivalries in the state, maybe the greatest. It is what Enosburg-Richford were before Enosburg outgrew Richford and dulled that Franklin County rivalry a bit.
It is Rutland County's version of Lyndon Institute vs. St. Johnsbury Academy.
The rivalry between West Rutland and the Phantoms was never on display any better than it was this past girls basketball season when the Golden Horde and Phantoms played a classic of a game that was bathed in suspense from start to finish before the Horde brought home the trophy.
Now, they could be writing another chapter in softball.
Proctor and West Rutland have been 1-2 all season in Division IV in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings.
If the neighboring rivals were to meet on the Castleton University softball diamond the weekend of June 10, it would be played in front of a monstrous crowd and it could be a classic in the same mold as the the state championship basketball game was back in March.
Both teams boast hard-throwing pitchers. Proctor's Cadence Goodwin and Westside's Peyton Guay can find the strike zone and get on a roll.
They have both have had bouts with wildness that make a rematch difficult to predict.
But we don't have to wait for that weekend in June for the rematch. They play again on May 24 in West Rutland.
If the seeds allow, it is likely there will be that third meeting in Castleton.
But are there teams out there in D-IV land who could alter that script?
One of them is close to home. Fellow Quarry Valley District rival Poultney is capable. The Blue Devils have been getting better and better after a slow start and have to be a contender.
Then, there are Blue Mountain and Danville. They played one another on Tuesday with the Bucks beating Danville 13-10.
Danville is the defending D-IV state champion but the eighth-grade pitcher Kassidy Kittredge who led them to that title is now playing right field for St. Johnsbury.
Colleen Flinn is in the circle for Danville and she is backed by a potent offense.
Zoe Crocker is the Bears' top hitter and she is close to the .700 mark.
Danville has a new mascot — the Bears have replaced Indians — but there is nothing new about the coach. Paul Remick went over the 400-victory milestone this season.
Blue Mountain is solid with Maggie Emerson in the circle.
We should get a very good read on just how strong West Rutland and Proctor are during the stretch run.
The Golden Horde's final three games are tough ones — Proctor, Green Mountain and Bellows Falls.
Proctor has the same challenging hurdles in front of the finish line with the West Rutland game and a contest under the lights against a good Division II Springfield team on the Cosmos' Bill Robinson Field.
The D-IV playoffs could be a scramble with three Rutland County teams right in the middle of it.
Here this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week's ranking in parentheses. The rankings were compiled prior to Wednesday's games.
1. BFA-St. Albans 10-0 (1) The Comets have won their last five games by a combined score of 79-4 with three shutouts. Don't tell BFA coach Bert Berthiaume his Comets are unbeatable. He has been around the game too long to know better. Still, they have been so dominant.
2. Missisquoi 7-2) (2) Both losses have been to BFA. It's hard to penalize Jay Hartman's Thunderbirds for that.
3. South Burlington 9-2 (3) The Wolves have won five straight and had a good week, beating CVU 17-5 and Colchester 4-2.
4. Lyndon 12-0 (4) Many question the Vikings' schedule. It is certainly softer than the one that D-II rival Mount Abraham plays, but 12-0 is 12-0. Back-to-back games against Spaulding should answer some questions.
5. Mount Abraham 1-2 (7) The Eagles will bring an eye-popping resume into the Division II playoffs. The only losses were close games to very good Division I teams, Missisquoi and South Burlington.
6. St. Johnsbury 8-3 (5) All three losses have come against either BFA-St. Albans or Missisquoi. They were very competitive in two of those defeats, falling 3-0 to BFA and 4-2 to Missisquoi.
7. Essex 7-3 (6) After going into a tailspin, the Hornets have won two of the last three.
8. Proctor 8-0 (8) Green Mountain came within five runs of the Phantoms. Nobody has come closer.
9. Rutland 9-3 (9) They have won seven straight with solid pitching, tremendous defense and a bunt-and-run game that puts pressure on the defense.
10. Spaulding 7-3 (10) The Tide is rolling with seven straight wins
On the bubble: Mount Anthony.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. Missisquoi 3. South Burlington 4. St. Johnsbury 5. Essex.
Division II — 1. Lyndon 2. Mount Abraham 3. Spaulding 4. Enosburg 5. Otter Valley.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2. Bellows Falls 3. BFA-Fairfax 4. Green Mountain 5. Leland & Gray.
Division IV — 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Blue Mountain 4. Danville 5. Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.