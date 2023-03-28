What’s local sports without questions and debates. Here are a few to get the juices flowing for a new softball season:
Why do coaches concede second base so often on first-and-third situations?
They give up the base far too often. Throw through or have a play on with the shortstop. Or at least have the catcher fake a throw and try to nab the runner going back to third.
Do something. Just letting the runner advance makes no sense.
I know you need some talent and strong arms in the middle infield along with an accomplished catcher but there has to be a way slow down the other team’s merry-go-round on the bases.
What are the three best softball venues in the state?
Just one guy’s opinion but, in order: 1. Lyndon 2. Poultney 3. Springfield.
What is the best 1-2 pitching tandem ever?
It is not often that one team has two overpowering pitchers that can dominate a game but certainly the one that Oxbow had a few years ago is a contender for the honor.
That was Madison Fornwalt and Madison Bourgeois.
Will Poultney coach Tony Lamberton go through with the great experiment?
Hannah Welch has been a talented shortstop for four years. She can go deep in the hole to make the play with hers strong arm.
Lamberton has mentioned possibly moving her behind the plate.
It is reminiscent of last year when coach Abby Bennett took Maggie McKearin, a tremendous outfielder, and moved her behind the plate her senior season to replace the graduated Sydney Wood.
McKearin was a superb backstop especially adept at blocking pitches in the dirt.
Who will be the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year?
It might be difficult to unseat South Burlington’s Emily Borrazzo.
Three days after picking up the 2022 honor, she led South Burlington to its first state title with her bat and her arm.
She pitched a masterpiece in the championship game by beating BFA-St. Albans, capping the performance striking out the side in the last inning.
She also provided the margin of victory by slamming a two-run double.
Who is Otter Valley’s MVP?
Why it’s former pitching standout Taryn Foster.
After a stellar pitching career for coach Pattie Candon with the Otters, she went west to pitch for Cornell College of Mount Vernon, Iowa. She returned to Vermont with a husband in Cole Mason who became the Otter Valley wresting coach, reinvigorating that program.
I’d say that all makes her pretty valuable.
Greven Field vs. McKenzie Field?
If the Green Mountain Union High School team still played the softball games at Greven Field in Cavendish, they would be playing on a diamond that would at least make my top five for high school softball fields in the state.
The miniature version of Fenway Park is a gem.
Still, playing at McKenzie makes sense inasmuch as it is located just across the street from GMUHS.
And really, McKenzie is a pretty good place in its own right.
Will softball ever return to Mount St. Joseph?
I believe that it will. There will be a group coming along someday soon enthusiastic about the sport and clamoring to have it reinstated. There is a nice little park beyond the baseball outfield at St. Peter’s Field just waiting for them.
What is the record for strikeouts in a game by a pitcher?
The softball records in Vermont are so sketchy, who knows? The sport could really use a statistical compilation of its history similar to the one the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association manages.
But if anyone knows a pitcher who has more than the 23 that Proctor’s Taylor Trombly struck out in a playoff game against Blue Mountain, let us know.
It was a 10-inning game, but still, ...
Can West Rutland repeat in Division IV?
The Golden Horde returns all the pieces and has to be regarded as the favorite.
But the biggest roadblocks could be right in their backyard. Proctor and Poultney should be very good and represent the biggest threats to Westside.
Who has the toughest opener?
No question, coach Dick Wright’s Rutland club with its game at BFA St. Albans on April 15.
Bert Berthiaume’s perennial power was the Division I state finalist and has strong pitching returning.
When this one is over, RHS will know a lot about themselves.
What is the longest winning streak?
Again, we’re dealing with a sketchy record book, but you can be pretty certain it is the 79 consecutive victories that the Lyndon Institute program strung together.
That streak ended on a May day in 2009 in Brandon when Otter Valley edged the Vikings 3-2 on a masterful pitching performance by Ashley Sanderson and some timely hitting.
The Otters punched three straight singles by Kristy Pinkham, Sam Hansen and Michaela Harrington in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead.
After the game, Lyndon coach Pat Gulkin addressed the ending of the streak by saying, “Your fear is that it will end against a team that isn’t good that you should beat. Today, we got beat by a good team, a well coached team and a great pitcher.”
Who is the best pitcher to come out of southern Vermont?
How about Brattleboro’s Kayla Wood who pitched a perfect game and rang up 20 strikeouts in a Division I state championship game in beating BFA-St. Albans?
Her senior year at Brattleboro, she struck out 166 and walked only 13.
She went on to splash her name all over the record book at Castleton University.
Or is it Brattleboro’s Meghan McLoughlin who was spectacular at Brattleboro and a Hall of Fame pitcher at Keene State before graduating in 2005. Her senior year she had a mind-boggling 0.21 ERA at Keene and pitched a perfect game against Eastern Connecticut, the first perfect game in KSC history.
Maybe it’s Springfield’s Mary Rose Jasinski who had a career record of 60-5 with the Cosmos. She pitched Springfield to the first softball state crown in Vermont history in 1974 and her accomplishments landed her in the “Faces in the Crowd” section of Sports Illustrated.
It could be any of these and likely people have more candidates they’d back for the honor.
But here the accolade of best pitcher to come out of southern Vermont goes to Megan Megaw who pitched Fair Haven to multiple state titles.
Megaw left Fair Haven in 2005 with two Gatorade Player of the Year plaques in her trophy case and more than 800 strikeouts.
In fairness, Wood was the only one pitching in high school from 43 feet. The other three threw from 40 feet before the distance was changed in 2011.
