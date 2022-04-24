There is some excitement on the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus right now. The softball Hornets are on a tear, winners of their last eight games. They have a 13-9 record, the most wins by a Lyndon softball team since the school rejoined NCAA Division III. The previous best mark was the 11 victories that were achieved both in 2012 and 2013.
Putting it all in perspective, the Hornets do play in the North Atlantic Conference which does not measure up to the Little East of which Castleton is a member.
Castleton dominated NVU-Lyndon down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the beginning of the season.
When they play strong teams in their own conference, it can still be a struggle — they lost a NAC twinbill to Husson University without scoring a run all day. Husson won both games 8-0 in five innings.
But when you are building something, you must start somewhere and it looks like coach Kevin Valentine and his assistant Pete Everett are putting down a sturdy foundation.
Let the building begin.
Best of all, if this thing does take hold and develop into an attractive program that NVU fans can be proud of, it will also be the type of team that the state can take pride in.
Head coach Kevin Valentine and his assistant Pete Everett, you see, are doing it with homegrown talent. Eight of the 13 players are Vermonters.
Representing the Green Mountain State on the NVU-Lyndon diamond are Peoples Academy’s Amber Everett, St. Johnsbury Academy’s Caitlin Haggett, White River Valley’s Blake Southworth, Lyndon Institute’s Samantha Valentine, St. Johnsbury Academy’s Saleena Porter, Lyndon Institute’s Jordan Adams, Lyndon Institute’s Victoria Valentine and North Country Union’s Rian Fortin.
Talk about homegrown: Valentine has two daughters on the team and Everett one.
One non-Vermonter is providing a lot of the thump in the lineup. Claudia Knapp, a catcher from Howell, New Jersey, has six homes runs which ranks her second in the NAC.
She might have had a seventh over the weekend but an NVU-Johnson player caught the ball going over the fence.
There are those who say the ball was dropped but that game was played with only one umpire and the call stood as an out.
When the Hornets were playing in Myrtle Beach, Pete Everett was there to watch his daughter Amber. It was on that trip that coach Valentine asked Everett to come aboard as his assistant coach.
The Vermonters have been contributing significantly with Amber Everett batting .355 and Southworth tied for the team lead in RBIs with 17.
Porter is batting .429 with a couple of home runs and Fortin at .343 with a homer and and double.
Coaches Valentine and Everett have 11 new players committed for next year. Since everyone is expected to return, that will create plenty of competition for positions.
“Kevin has done a great, great job,” Pete Everett said. “We are going to be recruiting hard this summer.”
They will hit Florida this summer as well as a couple of tournaments in Las Vegas and California in the fall.
Everett is from southeastern Massachusetts and will concentrate on that area.
“There is a 20-mile triangle there that is loaded with players,” he said.
Amber Everett transferred to NVU from SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, New York so Pete also made some connections in that area.
But they won’t overlook the home state, either.
“We want to keep the kids home. We don not want them to leave. Right now a lot of our kids are from the Lyndon area,” Everett said.
“The last eight games, our players have found a way to win and they are having a lot of fun,” Everett said.
The Hornets have four big NAC games remaining between UMaine Farmington and Thomas College. The top three teams from East Division and top three from the West make the NAC’s postseason tournament.
“If we go 2-2, we should get the No. 3 seed. If we win three or four, we might get a No. 2 seed,” Everett said. “I think we have a shot.”
For a team that was picked No. 5 in its division in the NAC’s preseason poll, a shot at this juncture of the season makes for a pretty successful year for the campus high on Vail Hill.
