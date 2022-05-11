They're pretty proud of their Vermont Maple Festival in Franklin County. The three-day event in St. Albans includes a parade, maple cooking contest, Main Street concessions and much more.
Franklin County denizens have to be at least as proud of their softball reputation around the state.
BFA-St. Albans' Bert Berthiaume became the first softball coach in the state to reach 500 victories in 2021 when his Comets defeated Burlington 16-0.
This year his Franklin County friend and rival Andy Hartman became the second to reach that lofty mark at Missisquoi Valley Union.
BFA-St. Albans and Missisquoi are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in this week's Rutland Herald/Timers Argus softball power rankings.
There are six Division I teams in this week's rankings — 1. BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury, Essex and Rutland.
Division II is represented by Lyndon, Mount Abraham and Spaulding.
Proctor is the lone representative from Division IV and there is nobody in the rankings from Division III.
Division III does not have that one real good team that has established itself as a heavyweight. That should make the D-III playoff scramble very entertaining and wide open.
When people look at Proctor being included in the rankings, they fall into two camps.
There are those who believe a D-IV team can't possibly be that good and ask why they are ranked with the state's elite.
Others will says divisions can't tell you how good a team is. If you are good, you are good. Plain and simple.
The Phantoms have the whole package. They hit the stuffing out of the ball. They are averaging just over 16 runs per game, have power pitching and field well at every position.
They will be tested on the road on back-to-back days when they wrap up the season against West Rutland and Springfield.
The contest in Springfield under the lights of Bill Robinson Field will be a treat for the Phantoms as they look to showcase their talent against a decent Division II team.
Next week is a key week for traditional softball powers Mount Anthony and Brattleboro. They face one another on consecutive days (Monday and Tuesday) and they will be interesting games to sort out the pecking order in Division I softball, southern Vermont style.
They Colonels and Patriots have played a lot of their schedule against out-of-state competition. At least one of them is poised to crack the power rankings. One or both could establish themselves as contenders.
Games are won on the diamond, not on paper, so power rankings are basically to stimulate interest in this great game. But if the state championship games slated for the weekend of June 10-11 at Castleton University were to be played right now, the Rutland Herald-Times Argus power rankings would have the matchups as: Division I, BFA-St. Albans vs. Missisquoi; Division II: Lyndon vs. Mount Abraham; Division III, Oxbow vs. Thetford and Division IV, Proctor vs. West Rutland.
What is the likelihood of those being the eight teams to make the journey to Vermont's oldest college? It, of course, is extremely small.
The playoff road is marked with pot holes, contains myriad twists and turns and always is marked by those unexpected exit signs.
Upsets and unpredictability are why we love this great game.
The best team does not always win. A pitcher loses her release point and can't recover it. That often means the exit for the best team.
Fasten those seat belts. It's going to be a wild ride.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week's ranking in parentheses. The rankings were compiled prior to Wednesday games.
1.BFA St. Albans 8-0 (1) Half of the Comets' victories have been shutouts. St. Johnsbury has come the closest to BFA, losing 3-0. But the Hilltoppers have not scored a run against the Comets, falling 12-0 in the other meeting.
2. Missisquoi 6-1 (3) The Thunderbirds have won their last four games and have given up an average of just one run per game during that stretch.
3. South Burlington 7-2 (9) The Wolves have won their last three.
4. Lyndon 9-0 (4) The Vikings; strength of schedule makes them a question mark but their record and scores makes them an exclamation point. The Vikes have scored 20 runs or more in two of their last three games.
5. St. Johnsbury 6-3 (7) The three losses have all come against heavyweights BFA-St. Albans and Missisquoi.
6. Essex 5-2 (2) The Hornets have dropped two straight after a 5-0 start.
7. Mount Abraham 6-2 (6) Both losses were competitive games against good Division I teams.
8. Proctor 7-0 (10) The Phantoms boast a lineup that hits with power.
9. Rutland 6-3 (UR) The Raiders just keep looking better and better. When Alyssa Kennedy has her control and they field the ball the way they have been during the recent four-game winning streak, they are a tough out against anybody.
10. Spaulding 5-3 (UR) The Crimson Tide are looking sturdier than a block of granite while on a five-game winning streak after losing the first three.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. Missisquoi 3. South Burlington 4. St. Johnsbuy 5. Essex.
Division II — 1. Lyndon 2. Mount Abraham 3. Spaulding 4. Enosburg 5. Otter Valley.
Division III — 1. Oxbow 2, Thetford 3. Vergennes 4. Bellows Falls 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV — 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Poultney 4. Blue Mountain 5. Danville.
On the bubble: Brattleboro, Mount Anthony and North Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.