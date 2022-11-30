KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joseph Thongsythavong became the first Norwich University player in 21 years to receive All-American honors Wednesday.
The senior became the only Cadet in program history to secure First Team honors by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Former NU goalie Josh McElroy was a Second Team selection in 2001.
“Our program is very proud of Joey,” Norwich coach Adam Pfeifer said. “He had a tremendous season and massive impact on the teams. To be the first Norwich men’s soccer player to be named a First Team All-American is an exciting and well-earned accomplishment.”
Thongsythavong finished his senior campaign as the two-time Great Northeast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He tied for first in Division III in total points (52) and points per game (3.06). He finished with 21 goals in 17 games on the season for ann fifth nationally, and his average of 1.24 goals per game was also fifth in the country. Thongsythavong was fifth in the U.S. in shots per game (5.53) and second in shots on goal per contest (3.41).
This fall Thongsythavong became the most prolific scorer in program history, finishing his three-year career with 58 goals and 143 points. His 52 points this year is third in school history and his 51 points in 2021 is fourth. In 2021 he also set the single-season goal mark in Cadet history with 22.
The United Soccer Coaches have not bestowed the honor of All American on a Cadet player since
MEN’S SOCCER
Panthers honored
MIDDLEBURY — Jordan Saint-Louis and Michael McFarlane, of the Middlebury College men’s soccer team, garnered United Soccer Coaches All-Region 1 honors. Saint-Louis landed a spot on the first team, while McFarlane earned third-team accolades. The regional award is the second in as many seasons for both Panthers, as each was named to the second team in 2021.
Saint-Louis earned Second-Team All-NESCAC honors for the second year in a row.
The forward led the Panthers in both goals and points. His 15 points were fourth in the NESCAC, while his six goals put him in a fourth-place tie among league peers.
He scored a goal and assisted on another tally during Middlebury’s NCAA Tournament contest against Rowan.
McFarlane started all 76 matches in his career, including 18 this season. He played a total of 1,584 minutes, the highest mark on the team other than the goalkeeper.
McFarlane led a Middlebury backline that boasted a 0.78 goals against average, and held opponents to one goal or less in 15 of 18 games.
Saint-Louis will now be placed onto the national All-American ballot, with those teams scheduled to be announced in early December.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Morris excels
MIDDLEBURY — Senior defender Elise Morris, of the Middlebury College women’s soccer team, was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region 1 First Team. Morris earned the accolade for the second-consecutive year.
Morris earned First-Team All-NESCAC honors for the second straight season.
She started all 16 matches this season and logged a team-high 1,364 minutes played. Morris tallied her first career goal in the NESCAC quarterfinal against Trinity, which cut the deficit to one.
The Panther anchored a defensive unit that allowed just 0.94 goals per game and secured seven shutouts, conceding only 15 goals all year.
Morris played in 66 career matches and earned 52 total starts, playing nearly 5,000 minutes on the pitch.
Morris will be placed onto the All-American ballot which is scheduled to be announced in early December.
