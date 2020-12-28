While snow was melting here in Vermont this holiday weekend, hazardous weather was in full force in Italy and Austria.
With a large accumulation of snowfall on the Bormio, Italy course, the FIS World Cup men’s Alpine skiing super G race was postponed from Monday to Tuesday.
The men’s downhill race originally scheduled for Tuesday is now on Wednesday.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle will start in eighth in Tuesday’s super G.
Teammate Travis Ganong starts 17th, Bryce Bennett starts 39th, Jared Goldberg starts 49th and Erik Arvidsson starts 53rd.
The start order for the Wednesday downhill race hasn’t been released, but the Americans were plenty impressive in training.
Cochran-Siegle had the best training time on Saturday and Sunday, finishing his first run in 1:58.63 and second in 1:58.38. The first run was just better than Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde who won the downhill race in Italy last weekend.
Goldberg had the fourth best training time on Saturday and was ninth best on Sunday.
According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the snow is supposed to let up Monday afternoon and Tuesday’s forecast is clear.
Strong winds were the issue for the women’s Alpine ski giant slalom race on Monday in Semmering, Austria.
According to U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Courtney Harkins, the wind was calm on the first run but became an issue before the second runs were set to begin. The wind was so strong that some of the finish corral and equipment was damaged, leading to the cancellation of the event.
The points from the first run don’t count, but U.S.’s Mikaela Shiffrin, of Burke Mountain Academy, was in fourth at the time. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, Italy’s Marta Bassino and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin were in podium position prior to the cancellation.
Burke alumna Nina O’Brien was in 27th after the first run and University of Vermont product Paula Moltzan was in 36th. Canada’s Ali Nullmeyer, a Middlebury College product, was in 39th.
Tuesday’s slalom race is set to go forward. Shiffrin starts in sixth, Moltzan in 29th, Lila Lapanja in 36th, O’Brien in 37th, Resi Stiegler in 48th, Katie Hensien in 49th and Keely Cashman in 51st. Nullmeyer starts 28th.
In the opening World Cup slalom races on Nov. 21 and 22 in Levi, Finland, Vlhova came across first in both races. Shiffrin had second and fifth place finishes in her return to the World Cup slopes after a 10-month layoff.
