WATERBURY CENTER — Eighteen-year old golfer Morgan Smith, of Vesper Country Club in Massachusetts, left no doubt who the top dog was at the 2022 New England Women’s Amateur golf tournament held at Country Club of Vermont this week.
Smith led after the first two days and stayed atop the leaderboard on Wednesday, winning the tournament with a score of 7-under. For the tournament, Smith sank 16 birdies and had an eagle on the par-4 seventh hole on Wednesday.
Smith bested Southborough Golf Club’s Sana Tufail by 12 strokes and her younger sister Molly Smith by 14 strokes. The Ranch Golf Club’s Angela Garvin was also 14 strokes back.
Morgan Smith ran away with the Junior Championship as well, beating out sister, who was second.
The top Vermonter in the championship competition was The Quechee Club’s Amy Lyon, who was 11th overall and fourth in the Junior competition, shooting 26-over. Lyon had her best round of the tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 77.
Burlington Country Club’s Carson Richards finished 13th, shooting 33-over.
Manchester Country Club’s Kaylie Porter tied for 16th, shooting 37-over, and Rutland Country Club’s Lindsay Cone tied for 19th, shooting 41-over.
Boston Golf Club’s Susan Curtin netted the win for those competing from the Tournament Tees, shooting 9-over. Curtin’s effort also earned the win in the Senior Championship.
Among the Tournament competitors, Lakeside Golf Club’s Tiffany Maurycy was sixth, shooting 25-over. Her best round came on Wednesday, shooting a 78.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Becky Montgelas finished 28-over in eighth, Williston Golf Club’s Ann Oday was 34-over in a tie for 10th, Dorset Field Club’s Elizabeth Walker was 37-over in 16th, Ekwanok’s Reggie Parker was 41-over in 19th, Williston’s Jeanne Morrissey was 45-over in a tie for 24th and Deidre Mahler was 52-over in 29th.
Dorset’s Walker was the winner of the Legends Championship, ahead of Parker.
Junior tourney on tapKILLINGTON — A pair of local high school golf standouts are competing this week in the American Junior Golf Association’s Killington Junior Golf Championship at Green Mountain National.
Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano and Rutland’s Sebastian Pell are in the tournament that includes some of the top young golfers in the nation.
The 12th annual national tournament is 54-hole affair with 132 boys and girls ages 12 to 19 competing.
Competition opened up on Tuesday, where Politano shot a 71 and sank three birdies on the back nine. On Wednesday, the rising sophomore shot a 73 and sank three more birdies along with an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Politano was well within the cut line heading into the final day of action on Thursday, sitting at 2-over in seventh place, three strokes off the lead pace.
Pell, also a rising sophomore, ran into some bogey issues on Tuesday, but responded with a much better round on Wednesday, where he shot a 75 and sank two birdies.
Pell sat at 12-over through the first two rounds in a tie for 29th. Pell’s score outpaced the cut line by three strokes.
Canadian golfer Samuel Breton Gagnon leads the boys tournament, shooting 1-under, a stroke head of Massachusetts golfer Ryan Downes.
Maggie Ni, from Cypress, Texas, had a four-shot lead in the girls tournament heading into the final day, shooting 4-under. Ni had seven birdies across the opening two rounds.
